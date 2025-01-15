A new pop-up market is making waves in the Valrico area, offering a unique space to support small businesses, artisans and local entrepreneurs while fostering a strong sense of community. The Valrico Pop-up Market hosted its debut event on January 11. The second event, arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day, will be held on Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It promises a lively day of shopping, entertainment and local culture.

Unlike typical markets, the Valrico Pop-up Market is designed with a purpose beyond just commerce. Organizers are committed to creating a friendly, family-oriented atmosphere where visitors can connect with their neighbors, discover local talent and celebrate what makes Valrico special. This new market will showcase a wide variety of goods, including handmade crafts, art, jewelry, home decor, and much more.

“We’re here to support small businesses and local entrepreneurs and artisans in the community,” said the market’s spokesperson Marcela Torres. “This isn’t just a market — it’s a chance for people to come together, meet new people, enjoy local natural and organic food and spend time with their families.”

The Valrico Pop-up Market is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and unity in the community while supporting the vibrant local economy. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat or simply spend time with friends and neighbors, the market offers something for everyone.

The market will be held monthly at 407 S. St. Cloud Ave. Valrico in the parking lot of Iglesia La Esperanza.

For more information or vendor inquiries, contact the Valrico Pop-up Market at 813-679-4760 or email valricopopupmarket@gmail.com.