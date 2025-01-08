Matthew Gordon and his partner, Marji Beam, are Riverview residents and the proud owners of Venture Out Vacations, a division of Cruise Planners. The couple bring their passion for travel and adventure to their community and beyond.

“After more than 20 years in the corporate world, I decided it was time to build our dream, rather than someone else’s,” Gordon said. “Together, we have turned our love of travel into a thriving business.”

With their wealth of knowledge, personal experiences and meticulous attention to detail, the couple specialize in creating tailored travel experiences.

“From the ‘why’ to the ‘when’ and ‘where,’ we ensure every trip is a treasure,” Gordon said. “The best part is our services come at no cost to you. We work closely with top travel companies, such as Trafalgar, Insights Vacations and many more, to save our clients money, time and stress.”

Whether you’re planning a vacation, a group tour or a dream getaway, Gordon and Beam are ready to bring your vision to life.

Cruise Planners has been committed to providing world-class travel services since 1994, and the organization is proud to be the country’s largest home-based travel franchise company.

Cruise Planners introduces its clients to new and exciting destinations where they will discover ancient ruins, relax among sun-soaked beaches and experience the very best in travel. Whether by land or sea, its clients’ journeys are carefully tailored to exceed their every desire, and its travel advisors are committed to making the most of their special getaway.

“We’re your vacation experts,” Gordon said. “As travel advisors, we help individuals and groups plan and organize their trips, ensuring they have a seamless and enjoyable travel experience. We take care of everything from planning trips and accommodations to creating personalized itineraries based on their interests and preferences.”

The couple’s goal is to save their clients time and stress by handling all the details and providing expert advice so they can focus on their dream destinations.

“From solo sojourns to group getaways, budget bliss or luxury living,” Gordon said, “indulge in your ideal itinerary, where every trip is a treasure.”

Ready to start planning your next unforgettable trip in the new year? If so, contact Gordon and Beam at 717-856-2646 or visit their website at www.ventureoutvacation.com.