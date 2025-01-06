By Van Ayres, Superintendent of Schools

Reading is one of the most powerful tools a student can have. At Hillsborough County Public Schools, we’re passionate about helping our students discover the joy of reading. Here are my top five reasons why reading matters so much — and how you can help us make it a priority.

1. Reading Builds Brainpower

Reading isn’t just about understanding words; it’s about thinking critically. Whether it’s solving mysteries in a story or breaking down a history lesson, reading strengthens problem-solving and analytical skills that students need in every subject — and in life.

2. It Boosts Grades Across the Board

From tackling word problems in math to writing essays in English, reading impacts every subject. Students who read regularly tend to perform better in school because they’re building vocabulary, language and comprehension skills without even realizing it.

3. Prepares Students for Their Future Careers

No matter what career path students choose, being able to process information, communicate clearly and adapt is key. Reading gives them the tools they need to succeed in today’s workforce — and tomorrow’s opportunities.

4. It Builds Empathy and Connection

Books are windows into other worlds, helping students understand and connect to different perspectives, cultures and emotions. Stories teach empathy, spark conversations and build emotional intelligence, which are so important for creating strong relationships.

5. Reading Is the Ultimate Superpower

When students love reading, they unlock a lifelong passion for learning. It sparks curiosity and creativity, opening doors to endless possibilities.

Join us in our Hillsborough Reads campaign and encourage your child to pick up a book today. Snap a photo of them reading and share it with the hashtag #GetCaughtReading to spread the excitement. Let’s show our students that reading is fun, empowering and something to be celebrated.

Together, we can create a community of readers ready to achieve great things. Let’s inspire every child in Hillsborough County to discover the power of reading!