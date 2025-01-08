Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 8. Boy Scout Troop 61 will host the seventh annual ‘Taste of Scouting’ barbecue event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

This community-wide event will include barbecue meals prepared by Scouts for customers to pick up and enjoy. Come see what Scouting is about with fun activities such as knot tying, orienteering, fire building, camping, backpacking, first aid and more.

“The event was first held in February 2019, and we have been holding it every year since,” said troop committee member and grillmaster John Zelatis.

This year, the meal will include a choice of brisket, pulled pork or turkey or ribs (three bones) with mac and cheese, baked beans, a roll and a drink. The meals start are $17, except for brisket, which is $20. Meals can be preordered online, and meats can also be ordered by the pound, along with banana pudding, additional rolls and drinks.

This is an annual event to raise funds for the Scouts as well as help recruit and bring awareness to all the incredible opportunities Scouting and Troop 61 provide. It is both a campout for the troop as well as an opportunity for the troop members to work alongside pitmaster Zelatis to prep and smoke meats on-site at the church.

“The night before, the Scouts will first make the rubs and sauces,” said Zelatis, “then they will trim and prepare the meats for smoking. Being that this is an overnight cook, the adult leaders will man the smokers while the Scouts camp out and sleep in preparation of the next day’s activities. On the day of the event, they will be serving food and setting up activities such as knot tying, orienteering, fire building, camping, backpacking, first aid and more so all our guests can see what Scouting is all about.”

For questions, please contact troop61fundraising@gmail.com or visit www.bstroop61.com.