The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) is welcoming several bands and musicians to its beautiful sanctuary for 7 p.m. concerts throughout January.

First up is Taylor Mason on Sunday, January 12.

Blending observational humor, keen musicianship, state-of-the-art ventriloquism and (most recently) magic effects, Mason presents a positive, hilarious, unforgettable program that connects people through those things that bind us: laughter, music, magic and the shared experience of something special, something original and something unforgettable.

His appearance at SCCUMC last year was outstanding, so don’t miss this evening of laughter and entertainment.

Tickets for adults are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and $5 for children ages 10-17.

Next is Keith Allynn with a Neil Diamond tribute concert on Friday, January 17.

Allynn has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and will be performing hits like “Hello Again,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Brother Love,” “Pretty Amazing Grace” and “America.” This show is designed and produced to appeal to everyone. Whether you’re a Diamond fan, an Allynn fan, or a simple fan of quality entertainment and showmanship, prepare to take a journey that will leave you amazed.

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.

Following up is Dr. Dennis ‘The Swan’ Swanberg, America’s ‘Minister of Encouragement,’ on Friday, January 24.

If laughter is truly the best medicine, then Dr. Swanberg is just what the doctor ordered. With his down-home charm and heaping helping of hospitality, this Texas-born pastor-turned-comedian has won the hearts of audiences across the country.

Dr. Swanberg takes Barney Fife and over 20 other lovable impersonations, together with his side-splitting stories of growing up, families and the funny side of church, to over 250,000 people every year. And this year, as always, he’ll be bringing a note of encouragement, a pocketful of hilarious stories and a great big bag of joy and laughter to the audience.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Finishing the lineup is American Pride with a Statler Brothers tribute concert on Friday, January 31.

At this concert, you can relive the musical memories of the Statler Brothers through American Pride. They have captured the true authenticity of the Statler Brothers’ sound, keeping the legacy alive and promoting traditional country music, which is generational yet crosses age boundaries. You’ll surely love the well-known favorites, like “Do You Know You Are My Sunshine” and the “Class of 57.”

American Pride’s group members, Bill Tomlinson, Mike Whetsel, Jimmy Whetsel and Adam Chambers, are honored to represent the legendary heritage of the Statler Brothers.

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.

All tickets are available at the Pages of Life Book Store on Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and from Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; at the church office from Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and online at www.sccumc.com/events.

For more information about concerts and recitals, contact Larry Hirchak, concert series coordinator, at 646-831-4008. To learn more about SCCUMC, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, visit www.sccumc.com.