Hillsborough County Students Can Enter Water Conservation Poster Contest

Hillsborough County Water Resources and the City of Tampa are encouraging students from kindergarten through 12th grade to enter the Drop Savers Water Conservation Poster Contest. To enter, students must create a poster depicting a water conservation idea, slogan or drawing with the goal to educate and raise awareness about water conservation. The poster must be on 8.5-inch-by-11-inch white paper and can be vertical or horizontal. Students may use crayons, paint, color pencils or markers. No highlighters, photos or computer graphics are permitted.

Visit www.hcfl.gov/dropsavers to see the full rules and divisions. The deadline is Saturday, February 15.

New Fleet Program Simplifies Vehicle Registration Renewal Process

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office has launched an innovative Fleet Program designed to meet the needs of customers managing 25 or more vehicles by streamlining the registration renewal process. The user-friendly online resource provides step-by-step guidance to efficiently renew registrations and even clear outstanding toll violations, without having to take a trip to the tax collector’s office. Customers can explore the new Fleet Program by visiting www.hillstax.org/title-tag/registration/fleet-program the site offers all the information and tools needed to get started.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office Serves Over 1 Million Customers In 2024

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office proudly announced a significant achievement: serving over 1 million customers in 2024. This milestone reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to exceptional service, efficiency and community engagement.

“Our team’s dedication to serving the residents of Hillsborough County is truly remarkable,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County tax collector. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to our hard work and commitment to providing innovative, accessible and efficient services to our community.”

Florida Democratic Women’s Club

The Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County was pleased to recently donate 180 pounds of foodstuffs and paper products to ECHO of Brandon’s food pantry. The club donates to various charities throughout the county. The next meeting is on Thursday, February 6, at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, starting at 6 p.m.

The Fishhawk Lions Club Music Bingo

Since 2020, the Fishhawk Lions Club has assisted local schools, churches, food banks, shelters and nursing homes by providing vision testing, charity work and other aid. Join the club for a fun night of music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to supporting the Fishhawk Lions Club’s community service projects.

Visit www.fishhawklionsclub.com for more information.