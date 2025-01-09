Oscar and Miriam Horton gave $1 million through their foundation, The Horton Family Foundation, to support the University of South Florida’s new on-campus stadium on November 4, 2024. Soon afterward, on November 8, ground was broken for the stadium.

“Beginning in fall 2027, the approximately 35,000-seat facility will host home USF football and lacrosse games, additional sporting events, concerts and festivals. It might also host graduation ceremonies, intramurals, club sports and other academic initiatives,” states a USF press release.

It adds, “Highlights of the stadium’s design include an east-west build to help maximize shade for daytime events and shaded home stands on the south side. There will also be a dedicated section for 8,000 students in the west end, an open concourse around a majority of the stadium that provides views of the field even while fans walk to the concession and restroom areas and a north lawn area ideal for tailgating.”

Original Story Printed In May 2024

The University of South Florida (USF) recently announced a significant development in the plans to build a new on-campus home for the Bulls.

Following a competitive bid process, USF has selected the highly experienced team of Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon LLC as the construction manager for the new stadium.

The selected team has worked extensively with college and professional stadiums throughout the country as well as numerous facilities in the Tampa Bay region and state of Florida, and it has previously partnered on more than $1.2 billion in projects with USF’s design team, Populous.

“Choosing a construction management team is big step forward in our process to deliver a world-class stadium that will transform the future of our university and the on-campus experience,” said USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman, co-chairs of the stadium planning committee. “After conducting a thorough review of each proposal we received for the project, we’re excited to get started on our partnership with a team that brings a proven track record of success in Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon LLC.”

Projects the team has worked on include football stadiums for the Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and the ongoing renovations at Florida State University. Manhattan also provided construction management services for enhancements to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2016.

University of South Florida fans can also start the countdown for seeing shovels in the ground to begin the construction of the transformational new on-campus stadium.

Following the announcement of the construction management team, the school announced that there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium held during the university’s annual homecoming week celebration, scheduled for Monday through Saturday, October 14-19. USF also released two new daytime renderings of the on-campus stadium, which follow the first set of renderings published in December 2023.

USF’s on-campus stadium is scheduled to open in time for fall 2027. For more information on the project, visit www.usf.edu/stadium/. USF is located at 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa and is a member of the American Athletic Conference.