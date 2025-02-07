Jeffrey, a gray cat, was sick when he was taken in by A Kitten Place.

Jeffrey wasn’t the usual addition to A Kitten Place — he was much older and sick. But Michelle Bass couldn’t just send him to a different shelter. Jeffrey, a grey cat, was one of the 2,500 cats Bass’ organization has saved.

Bass co-founded A Kitten Place with Alicia Pollock to save cats they found in the community. From vet visits to spaying or neutering to finding foster families, A Kitten Place gives cats a second chance through its fostering program and returning them to the wild.

The nonprofit, volunteer-based organization has been saving kittens, neonates and special needs cats for over five years. 

“We’ve grown this really big, amazing team attracted a lot of talented rescuers and people that offer a lot of their different skills to make this organization really kind of blossom into something we never thought it could be,” Bass said.

She said 40-45 volunteers actively foster their cats, including several regular fosterers. A Kitten Place covers all the costs, from vet bills to a litter box for the home.

Bass and Pollock founded the organization after nursing a cat back to health, splitting the costs to care for it and keeping it out of a normal rescue shelter.

Last year, the organization spent $200,000 saving local cats, all of which was raised through community donations and fundraisers.

In May, the nonprofit will host a golf fundraiser, and in the fall it will host its annual Black Cat 5K.

The organization keeps track of roughly 100-200 cats at a time and focuses its attention on kitten season, which Bass said is in the summer.

A Kitten Place also takes in pregnant cats and cares for the litter, something many rescue shelters won’t do.

And, Jeffrey has “rebounded” since being under the care of A Kitten Place, Bass said.

Jeffrey, a gray cat, was nursed back to health and found a home with the help of the nonprofit organization A Kitten Place.

“This cat is receiving love, and he is happy and he’s purring, and he loves his foster,” Bass said.

For more information on A Kitten Place or to see which cats are up for adoption, visit https://akittenplace.org/. To contact A Kitten Place, email the nonprofit organization at akittenplace@gmail.com.

Lily Belcher is a writer for the Osprey Observer. She started as an intern in the summer of 2020 and has continued to write for the Osprey Observer since completing her internship. Lily is majoring in mass communications at the University of South Florida and is a staff writer for the university’s paper, The Oracle. She enjoys writing about local nonprofit organizations and community role models who have made an impact on her hometown.