Jeffrey wasn’t the usual addition to A Kitten Place — he was much older and sick. But Michelle Bass couldn’t just send him to a different shelter. Jeffrey, a grey cat, was one of the 2,500 cats Bass’ organization has saved.

Bass co-founded A Kitten Place with Alicia Pollock to save cats they found in the community. From vet visits to spaying or neutering to finding foster families, A Kitten Place gives cats a second chance through its fostering program and returning them to the wild.

The nonprofit, volunteer-based organization has been saving kittens, neonates and special needs cats for over five years.

“We’ve grown this really big, amazing team attracted a lot of talented rescuers and people that offer a lot of their different skills to make this organization really kind of blossom into something we never thought it could be,” Bass said.

She said 40-45 volunteers actively foster their cats, including several regular fosterers. A Kitten Place covers all the costs, from vet bills to a litter box for the home.

Bass and Pollock founded the organization after nursing a cat back to health, splitting the costs to care for it and keeping it out of a normal rescue shelter.

Last year, the organization spent $200,000 saving local cats, all of which was raised through community donations and fundraisers.

In May, the nonprofit will host a golf fundraiser, and in the fall it will host its annual Black Cat 5K.

The organization keeps track of roughly 100-200 cats at a time and focuses its attention on kitten season, which Bass said is in the summer.

A Kitten Place also takes in pregnant cats and cares for the litter, something many rescue shelters won’t do.

And, Jeffrey has “rebounded” since being under the care of A Kitten Place, Bass said.

“This cat is receiving love, and he is happy and he’s purring, and he loves his foster,” Bass said.

For more information on A Kitten Place or to see which cats are up for adoption, visit https://akittenplace.org/. To contact A Kitten Place, email the nonprofit organization at akittenplace@gmail.com.