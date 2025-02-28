In the summer of 2023, the St. Hilaire family took an annual trip to the New Hampshire area, where they are from. They spent that summer enjoying time with family and the local New England food. While enjoying the food during that trip, Dan and Linda St Hilaire realized they wanted to bring a taste of New England to the Tampa Bay area. After six months of prepping, on January 11, 2024, Beef & Sea opened its doors to the Riverview area, bringing that taste of New England with it.

Beef & Sea is a family-owned and operated restaurant. The day-to-day of the restaurant is run by Dan and Linda St. Hilaire with their daughter, Jenn; son, Josh (who runs the social media aspect); and granddaughter, Jordynn.

What sets Beef & Sea apart as a restaurant in the area is the offerings of New England charms, such as whole belly clams, New England fried shrimp, scallops, haddock and the North Shore roast beef sandwich (which is served with James River barbecue sauce). Most restaurants in Florida do not serve whole belly clams but rather clam strips. The whole belly clams are shipped from a source in Maine. Besides seafood and beef, this restaurant has all kinds of food on its menu, like pastrami sandwiches, baby back ribs and a good selection of options for the kids.

Beef & Sea has a seating capacity of 75-90 people and an outdoor seating capacity of 24. It can accommodate larger groups for reservations with advance notice. It is also a pet-friendly setting, offering outdoor seating and free pup cups for dogs.

For more information about Beef & Sea, visit its website at https://beefandsea.com/ or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beefandsea. It can also be reached by phone at 813-853-9058. It is located at 6022 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

During the month of March, if a customer mentions this article, Beef & Sea will honor a 10 percent discount for menu orders.