On Wednesday, April 9, FishHawk-area author Stephanie Giese will be hosting a book launch party for her upcoming novel, Out of Left Field. The event will take place at the Girls and Boys With Confidence Center, located at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia, from 6:30-8:30 pm. Tickets cost $30 and must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Each ticket includes an author meet and greet, a signed book and swag bag, a raffle ticket for door prizes and light appetizers and desserts.

The Girls and Boys with Confidence Center is a local organization that offers programing aimed at helping children build leadership skills and character. Each ticket sold helps support the organization, and donations will also be accepted at the event.

Out of Left Field is a small-town sports romance with a lot of heart and a little bit of heat. Please note that the book does contain content intended for adult readers.

“I’m so excited to partner with Girls With Confidence,” said Giese, “My youngest daughter went through their program when she was in elementary school, and it was fabulous for teaching social skills as well as providing life experiences.”

Giese’s writing has appeared in newspapers, magazines and three humor anthologies, including the New York Times bestselling I Just Want to Pee Alone. In 2021, she published the memoir All I Never Knowed: Mental Illness, A Mother’s Love, and a Broken System.

After a 15-year career creating parenting content, Giese decided to move in a brand-new direction and embrace her true joy: romance novels. She is the author of the upcoming North Bay Series. Her debut small-town baseball romance, Out of Left Field, releases in April.

To purchase a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1110606998429.