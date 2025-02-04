The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that the Business Recovery and Assessment Center (BRAC) will remain open through Sunday, April 6, at the Hillsborough County Entrepreneur Collaborative Center (ECC), located at 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa.

The BRAC provides vital resources to Hillsborough business owners impacted by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. SBA customer service representatives and specialists with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Hillsborough County are also available at the BRAC to assist business owners to complete disaster loan applications.

The SBA has announced it will be accepting disaster loan applications up to 60 days past the filing deadline without an explanation of why it was delayed. The SBA may also accept applications received more than 60 days after the deadline when it determines the late filing resulted from causes beyond the applicants’ control. Applicants can apply online using the MySBA Portal and can request assistance with a late application at the BRAC or by contacting the SBA Customer Service Center at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Walk-ins are accepted, or people can schedule an in-person appointment with the BRAC in advance at https://appointment.sba.gov/schedule/. The BRAC is open from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; on Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; and on Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone and text, go to www.hcfl.gov/hcflalert. For the latest emergency-related information visit www.hcfl.gov/staysafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call the county’s Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900 for information.