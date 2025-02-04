The Small But Mighty Heroes organization is gearing up for its second annual gala, Dancing for Heroes, taking place on Friday, March 21, from 7-10 p.m. at The Regent. This enchanting evening will feature dancers performing superhero-themed routines to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer.

The event, themed ‘Fantasy and Fairytales Night,’ aims to bring magic to life as dancers honor true heroes — children fighting cancer. Attendees can expect a night filled with wonder, joy and heartfelt moments as each step and spin on the dance floor becomes a tribute to courage, hope and resilience.

Tina Downing is the founder of Small But Mighty Heroes and the visionary for this ballroom dancing fundraiser.

“Dancing For Heroes was born out of my personal journey with Latin and ballroom dancing, which began in 2021 after I tragically lost my twin sister,” said Downing. “At that time, I turned to dance as a way to grieve and cope. It gave me an outlet to express emotions that words couldn’t, serving as a form of therapy and healing.”

Over time, dancing became not only Downing’s personal refuge but also a way to honor the children she supported through her nonprofit organization, Small But Mighty Heroes, especially those whose lives were cut short.

“Witnessing the impact of dance on grieving parents was transformative; it allowed them to process their loss and heal together,” said Downing. “This inspired us to include dancing as part of our bereavement program, offering families a powerful way to grieve, connect and find strength through movement.”

This special community event celebrates the lives of the children battling cancer and to raise critical funds for Small But Mighty Heroes programs benefiting the families served through this nonprofit organization. Many local community members are dancing in this event, including local authors, business owners, realtors and more.

General admission tickets are priced at $75, offering half-hour early entrance, general seating, passed hors d’oeuvres and desserts, along with one drink ticket. VIP tickets are available for $125, providing one-hour early entrance, reserved seating in a premium location, VIP ‘red-carpet’ treatment, additional hors d’oeuvres and a meet and greet with professional dancers and contestants.

For those looking to make an even bigger impact, VIP tables for eight are available for $800, including reserved seating, a bottle of wine at the table, a meet and greet with the professional dancers and contestant as well as additional raffle tickets.

The Small But Mighty Heroes organization has been dedicated since 2017 to supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families. The Dancing for Heroes gala is one of its most anticipated events, expected to raise $50,000.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/ or call 813-772-4584. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.