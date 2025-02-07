Derrick Williams, a vocalist, pianist, songwriter and host of The Gospel Voice, will be celebrating his 18th year on the Christian Television Network (CTN) in 2025. Williams is a six-time Best of The Bay winner for Best Vocalist, Singer, Songwriter and Pianist. He currently gigs as a solo act locally as a jazz vocalist and pianist at various restaurants around Tampa Bay.

Williams also records gospel music and serves as a praise and worship leader for over 30 years. His upcoming gospel album is expected to be released in 2025 across all music platforms worldwide.

Williams is also well known nationwide for his thrilling stage performances as the originator of the lead role of the ‘Rabbi’ in the musical The Rock & The Rabbi. He joined the cast in 1998, receiving rave reviews while playing to sold-out crowds at prestigious venues throughout the country for 22 years. Touring nationally afforded Williams’ tens of thousands of fans nationwide.

After an impromptu musical guest appearance in 2007 on CTN’s Flagship program The Good Life with CTN’s late president and founder, Bob D’Andrea, Williams was offered to host a gospel music show. D’Andrea, who appreciated Williams’ musical gifts, coined him as ‘The Music Man,’ believing in his ability to reach souls through music and his passion for the Lord.

“Singing gospel music is not what I do; it’s who I am and what God has gifted me to be. I am truly blessed and thankful to begin my 18th year on air on the Christian Television Network, sharing the gospel through music and praise and worship. When you are walking with the Lord, you gain wisdom, guidance in your life and knowledge of God’s truths,” said Williams.

The Gospel Voice with Derrick Williams, nominated in 2023 and 2024 as Best of the Bay for Best Morning Show, is an energetic and inspiring music show featuring Williams’ passion for the Lord and his unique songwriting and musical style. He blends an extraordinary mix of traditional, contemporary and original gospel and Christian music fused with jazz, rock, rhythm and blues and soul.

Led by the Holy Spirit, Williams leads praise and worship while ministering through spoken words and music. He serves as the show’s musical and creative director and is joined on stage by the finest musicians and vocalists, who all share a love for the Lord. Williams is also employed as an audio technician at the CTN headquarters studio responsible for the audio and technical sound throughout CTN’s in-house produced programs. The show occasionally features musical guests and praise and worship leaders.

After a live taping hiatus during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and a season of reruns, The Gospel Voice is set to relaunch in 2025 with a new look. The show will feature a new musical set, vocalists, musicians, praise and worship guests and liturgical dancers.

The Gospel Voice currently airs weekly across all CTN Networks on Wednesdays at 9 p.m., Fridays at 8:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 a.m. (locally on WCLF, channel 22). Check your local network for additional dates and times.

The Gospel Voice will continue to reach audiences worldwide sharing the gospel through music. Follow The Gospel Voice on social media for updates, show tapings, exclusive behind-the-scenes, interviews, new music releases and more.

Williams is available for bookings for church events, praise and worship, Sunday’s Soulful Supper shows and corporate or private parties or events.

For more information, visit www.derrickwilliamsvocalist.com or www.thegospelvoicetvshow.com. Follow on Facebook at ‘The Gospel Voice’ and Instagram @thegospelvoicetvshow.