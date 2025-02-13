Following record-setting shows in South Florida since 2022, FuelFest is set to open gates for its first annual show at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa, on Saturday, March 1. Gates for the event open to the public from 1-8 p.m. Admission tickets start at $35 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Visit https://fuelfest.com/ for ticket information. All new for 2025: judged car show sections and best of show awards and trophies.

Now in its seventh year of hosting events globally from Los Angeles, California; Dallas, Texas; West Palm Beach; New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; Arizona; Tokyo; London, England; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. FuelFest blends the enthusiast’s passion for the automotive world with appearances by Fast & Furious franchise stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, as well as live-action drifting, live music with multiple artists on the festival stage, a huge car show, automotive culture, dozens of custom exhibits and more.

This year, the show will feature more than 800 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus drift ride-alongs and Fast & Furious screen-used movie cars, various interactive fan-racing activities and attractions. The FuelFest drift pits are open access, allowing fans to get up close to their favorite race cars and see what these amazing machines are all about. FuelFest also features the all-new popular showcase area, Taste of Tokyo, giving fans a Japanese underground car meet vibe with a variety of cars you’re likely to see lurking in the streets of Tokyo.

For those looking to elevate the thrilling experience, FuelFest offers VIP access with premium benefits, early admission access for FuelClub members, limited-edition merchandise, free swag, auctions and more.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the nonprofit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody. Founded in 2010, the organization was created by the late actor and producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti with the inspiration to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2024, ROWW has raised over $580,000 through the partnership with FuelFest to benefit those in need and has deployed resources to several disaster areas, including recently Asheville, North Carolina, and Englewood, following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and Lahaina, Hawaii; Türkiye; and more. Additionally, Cody and Felicia Walker collaborated with The Weather Channel in 2022 on a new series, Fast: Home Rescue, to help rebuild homes across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters.

FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. The 2025 FuelFest World Tour will make its way to many major U.S. cities, such as West Palm Beach; Tampa; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; San Francisco Bay, California; Atlanta; and Phoenix, Arizona. Keep on the lookout for more surprise locations internationally. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at https://fuelfest.com/, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Additional happenings include over-the-top interactive exhibits from FuelFest sponsors, including Meguiar’s Premium Showcase Section, XComp Tires as the VIP Lounge Sponsor, The Liqui-Moly ‘Taste of Tokyo’ Showcase Section and O’Reilly Auto Parts.