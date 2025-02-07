Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Luncheon

On Wednesday, March 12, Col. Amanda Robbins, Psy.D., will be the guest speaker at the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) luncheon. The luncheon will be at the Moose Lodge #183, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin, from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Contact Claudia Gassett on 352-258-4580 for menu details and reservations.

At the January luncheon, the ladies recognized the club’s longevity award recipients, honoring 16 members who have been part of the club for 10, 15, 20 and 30 years. To learn more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

The Fishhawk Lions Club Music Bingo

Since 2020, the Fishhawk Lions Club has assisted local schools, churches, food banks, shelters and nursing homes by providing vision testing, charity work and other aid. Join the club for a fun night of music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to supporting the Fishhawk Lions Club’s community service projects.

Visit www.fishhawklionsclub.com for more information.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office Serves Over 1 Million Customers In 2024

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office proudly announced a significant achievement: serving over 1 million customers in 2024. This milestone reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to exceptional service, efficiency and community engagement.

“Our team’s dedication to serving the residents of Hillsborough County is truly remarkable,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County tax collector. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to our hard work and commitment to providing innovative, accessible and efficient services to our community.”

The Royal Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Golf Tournament

The SouthShore Krewe, the Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry, is excited to announce its upcoming local golf tournament. Funds raised will provide scholarships for aspiring young women in the area who are graduating high school and entering college or technical programs. The tournament will be held at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Ruskin on Saturday, March 1. The registration fee is $550 per foursome, or $155 per individual golfer, and includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, a goody bag, lunch and a fantastic time. There will also be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, awards and a silent auction.

To register for the event, visit www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.

Southshore Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

All women are invited to a ladies’ luncheon on Tuesday, March 11, at the fellowship hall of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Doors open at 11 a.m., with the program running from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ‘From Broken to Life’ is the luncheon theme, and it will be hosted by the Southshore Christian Women’s Connection. The featured speaker will be Paula Blanda from Florida All Risk Insurance. The guest speaker will be Deedy Tripp, who will share her journey ‘From Weary Brokenness to Life Fully Purposed.’

Reservations and payments are required by Thursday, March 6. Please call Macy at 813-454-5509 to make your reservation, or email mndecker1971@yahoo.com.

Boy Scout Mulch Delivery

Boy Scout Troop 610 is selling and delivering bags of high-quality pine and cypress bark mulch throughout the Apollo Beach, Brandon, Lithia, Riverview and Valrico areas. All proceeds from the sales and deliveries will go toward helping cover the costs of summer camp for the Scouts. To order, visit https://st-stephen-catholic-church-scout-troop-610-610g.square.site/.

All orders must be received by Thursday, February 20, and the minimum order is five bags. The mulch will be delivered to all areas, excluding Lithia, on Saturday, March 1; mulch will be delivered to Lithia on Saturday, March 8 (weather permitting).