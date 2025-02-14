Every weekday, from Monday to Friday, 200 residents in the Brandon area eagerly await a visit from a familiar face — the volunteer delivery drivers of Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels. For many, this brief encounter might be their only social interaction of the day. These volunteers don’t just deliver a hot meal; they also offer a moment of companionship before heading out to their next stop.

The program primarily serves elderly, homebound individuals who are unable to shop, prepare or cook for themselves. Volunteers ensure that these residents not only receive a nutritious, hot meal each day but also a little bit of human connection.

Operating since 1976, Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels is one of the area’s longest-standing charitable programs, with over 17 local churches banding together to make sure the service runs smoothly. Volunteers, drivers, cooks and prep teams all pitch in to make each delivery a success.

Dave ‘Mac’ MacEwen, president of the organization, has been a dedicated volunteer for the past eight years. After retiring from the Army, he decided to settle in the area and follow his passion for cooking by attending culinary school. He had hoped to prepare gourmet meals for his family, but instead he found himself making meals for his neighbors.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction in knowing that you’re helping the most vulnerable people in our community get a good meal,” MacEwen shared while prepping a meal at his home church, Presbyterian Church of Seffner. “We start cooking at 8:30 a.m., and by 11 a.m. the drivers are on the road delivering the meals.”

Each church involved in the program commits to cooking and delivering meals one day a week. A typical day sees up to 50 or more meals delivered, with about four churches participating in the program daily.

The meals are designed to be hearty and well-balanced. Each lunch includes a main course, starch, vegetable, salad, bread and dessert. Every day, a specific entree — rotating between chicken, pork, beef and fish — ensures that clients enjoy variety throughout the week.

Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels is funded entirely through private donations and contributions from program recipients. No government funding is involved. Clients pay a small fee for their meals, and the remaining costs are covered by generous individuals and businesses who recognize the program’s value in the community.

Before receiving services, clients undergo a screening process to confirm their need. The program follows strict guidelines to ensure that only those who truly require assistance are served.

For more information or to refer someone in need, contact general coordinator Carol Shick at 813-404-1973. Those interested in volunteering or participating at a church can reach out to MacEwen at davidkmacewen@gmail.com. Visit www.brandonmealsonwheels.com.

Participating member churches: