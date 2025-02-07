Jeep enthusiasts will hit the road for a good cause at the inaugural Duck Domestic Violence Jeep Run, supporting Mary & Martha House Inc. The event will take participants on a scenic drive through Tampa Bay, culminating at The Motor Enclave on Saturday, March 15.

The run will kick off at 10 a.m. from various locations around Tampa Bay, with the final destination being at The Motor Enclave by 2 p.m. At the event’s conclusion, prizes will be awarded based on the color and number of custom ‘ducks’ collected along the route.

Each registered participant will receive a custom tote bag and a Duck Domestic Violence vehicle window flag to display during the run. Along the way, they will stop at various checkpoints around Tampa Bay to pick up specially designed ducks, which will play a role in the prize giveaway at The Motor Enclave.

Space for the event is limited to 100 Jeeps, and registration costs $75 per Jeep. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well, starting at $250.

“This event is incredibly important to us,” said Bill Chini, executive director of Mary & Martha House. “Not only will it raise much-needed funds to support victims of domestic violence and homelessness, but it also offers a chance to raise awareness about our mission in a fun and engaging way. By driving through Tampa Bay with Mary & Martha House flags on our vehicles, we can reach new communities and expand the conversation about domestic violence.”

Mary & Martha House, which has been a lifeline for women and families for over 40 years, offers emergency and transitional housing and critical support services to help homeless women and domestic violence survivors secure stable housing and employment. The organization is based in Ruskin, with a retail store at 312 S. U.S. 41. For more information, visit https://marymarthahouse.org/.