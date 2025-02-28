Seventeen-year-old Colin Donnelly, a Newsome High School JROTC cadet, was the top individual shooter at the State rifle competition and won first place again as the top individual shooter in the CMP South Regional Championship with a remarkable combined score of 1102 and 38 bullseyes. His accomplishments show his dedication, commitment as well as discipline and ability to shoot under pressure.

Donnelly’s faith and the examples set by his role model is what has motivated his pursuit of excellence.

He stated, “The thing that primarily motivated me to work hard in rifle is my faith in the Lord and knowing that through Him all things are possible, like staying calm in the most intense moments and stepping outside of my boundaries. Additionally, reading the stories of Carlos Hathcock, one of the greatest snipers in history, motivated me to be the best shooter I could by making me recognize how far being a good shot could get me, and that I one day will be in the US armed forces like him.”

Now in his fourth year on the Newsome varsity rifle team, Donnelly demonstrated his commitment to himself and the team by practicing Monday through Thursday for two hours each day during the school year. He also maintains a rifle journal, where he records valuable tips, techniques and areas of improvement to refine his skills and enhance his performance. He is also incredibly involved in the teaching and development of the new cadets on the rifle team.

With his unwavering determination and passion for marksmanship, Donnelly’s future in sport — and in life — looks exceptionally bright. Donnelly plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point to study mechanical engineering before commissioning into the Army as an armor officer. His years of discipline, perseverance and commitment to excellence on the rifle team have not only shaped him into being a top expert shooter but also laid a solid foundation for his future military career. As he continues to push his limits and strives for greatness, there is no doubt that Donnelly will make a lasting impact both on and off the range.