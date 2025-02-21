By Sarah Sell, University Communications and Marketing

A popular adult learning program that offers classes, workshops and lectures targeting individuals ages 50 and older is expanding to University of South Florida (USF) St. Petersburg.

This semester, lifelong learners can take courses covering history, art, marketing, biology and an introduction to craft brewing.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is a member-based learning community that provides high-quality, low-cost learning opportunities for seniors in their communities. The program has been highly successful on the Tampa campus for years. It will launch classes on the St. Petersburg campus in March.

“I think the OLLI programming will be a perfect fit for us given our downtown location and vibrant community. Many of the people in the downtown area near campus are retired, have free time and are intellectually curious, capable and actively living a full life,” said Caryn Nesmith, director of community relations at USF St. Petersburg.

Classes are being taught by several USF faculty and staff experts, including:

Deby Cassill, associate professor in the Department of Integrative Biology: ‘Ants Reveal That Cooperation, Not Competition, is What Makes Us Human.’

Gary Mormino, historian and professor emeritus in Florida Studies: ‘Ten Foods That Define Florida’ and ‘Florida and World War II.’

Catherine Wilkins, St. Petersburg campus dean of the honors college: ‘Experience the Healing Arts.’

Carrie O’Brion, assistant regional vice chancellor for marketing, communications and strategic initiatives: ‘Building Your Personal Brand With Social Media.’

Joe Askren, director of the USF Brewing Arts Program: ‘Intro to Craft Brewing.’

USF has offered adult learning programs on the Tampa campus for more than 30 years. It was officially named the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in February 2005 following a generous donation from The Bernard Osher Foundation.

The Bernard Osher Foundation currently supports a network of 125 lifelong learning programs at colleges and universities nationwide, with eight located in Florida. Each program offers intellectually stimulating, noncredit learning opportunities specifically designed for adults ages 50 and older. There are nearly 1,400 members through the USF Tampa campus.

“It’s been a great program for us. Out of the 125 affiliates, we’re probably one of the top 15 in membership, and I’m proud of that,” said Veronica Maxwell, director of OLLI at USF Tampa.

The OLLI program has plans to expand to the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus in the future. Along with the St. Petersburg area, Sarasota is a popular destination for retirees.

“They come here not knowing anyone, and they join OLLI, and now they’ve got this great circle of friends,” Maxwell said. “It’s keeping their brains and bodies active throughout retirement. They’re able to fulfill the itch to learn, engage and socialize.”

USF St. Petersburg will hold an open house for the new OLLI programming coming to the campus on Thursday, February 13, from 12:30-1:15 p.m. inside the University Student Center ballrooms. The open house will take place during the St. Petersburg Conference on World Affairs, where faculty and staff will introduce the upcoming courses.

The keynote speaker for the event is USF psychology professor Jennifer O’Brien, who will present ‘Keeping Our Brains Healthy Later in Life.’ O’Brien is an expert on neuroscience and cognition, and she oversees the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training study.

An annual membership to OLLI costs $50, and the average cost of an individual class is around $25. For the spring 2025 semester, courses on the St. Petersburg campus are free if you join OLLI as a member.

Registration for classes is now open. For class registration, visit www.usf.edu/olli.

For open house registration, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/7mdr73b.