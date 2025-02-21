Community Action Board Scholarships

The Community Action Board of Hillsborough County represents the lower-income population of East Hillsborough County. It offers two $2,500 and four $5,000 year scholarships for both technical colleges and four-year universities. Students can also reapply each year for funding. Applicants must be Hillsborough County residents, have a minimum 2.0 GPA and have a household income below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Applications can be found at www.hcfl.gov/education. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 14.

Bloomingdale’s Tastes And Treasures

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association are having a spring food truck event. Go out for an afternoon full of great eats and unique finds. The event will take place on Saturday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Park and Ride parking lot next to the Campo Family YMCA.

There will be food trucks serving up delicious bites, plus craft vendors and small business owners selling their handmade items. You’ll find everything from pillows to T-shirts to custom tumblers and more.

Rep. Laurel Lee Celebrates Local Frontline Heroes

Congresswoman Laurel Lee (R-FL) recently held a ceremony honoring Plant City Firefighter Battalion Chief James Wingo and Firefighter of the Year Captain Jason Mesa and celebrating newly sworn-in firefighters Cameron Hall, John Furlow and Christian Torres. Lee presented honorees with a Congressional Certificate recognizing exemplary character and service.

“Our local firefighters and first responders risk their lives in the face of danger to keep us safe when our community is in need. It was my honor to recognize and celebrate a few of our local heroes by presenting them with Congressional Certificates,” said Lee.

Impact’s Got Talent

Impact, a local charity promoting healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education, is holding its Impact’s Got Talent event on Friday, April 11. The event will take place at Fellowship Baptist Church of Thonotosassa, located at 13515 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa.

Impact is looking for vocalists, actors, dancers (solos, duets and groups), musicians, etc., from grades K-12 to audition for the event. All acts must be under three minutes long. The grand prize is $250.

Auditions will be held Sunday, March 9, from 1-5 p.m. at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Contact Jennifer Crum at 863-661-3236 or crummiej2@gmail.com for an audition time.

The Florida Strawberry Festival Raffles A 2025 Corvette For Charity

The Florida Strawberry Festival is proud to announce its continued partnership with Stingray Chevrolet and Unity in the Community for the 16th annual Chevrolet Charity Raffle. This year’s raffle features a brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2LT, generously donated by Stingray Chevrolet, with all proceeds benefiting Unity in the Community, a local organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged families and youth programs in Plant City.

To enter, please visit www.stingraychevrolet.com/chevrolet-charity-raffle-entry-form/. Tickets are $5 each, and the drawing will take place on Sunday, March 9, at 5 p.m.