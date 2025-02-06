The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is delighted to add another gem to its facilities. In the morning of January 9, the Spurlino Family YMCA’s gymnasium was officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Ken Hagen, chair of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, and Commissioner Gwen Myers, along with many other supporters and Tampa YMCA leaders.

The facility opened a day before Spurlino Family YMCA’s sixth anniversary. Located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, the $6.6 million gym is 18,345 square feet and provides space for 500 additional community families.

Creative Contractors in Clearwater, which built the main Spurlino Family YMCA in 2019, completed the gymnasium. The well-known Tampa firm FleischmanGarciaMaslowski was the architect.

Jarrod Williams, Spurlino Y’s executive director, was excited about the ceremony.

“This is not just a momentous occasion for our YMCA but a significant milestone for our entire community. We have welcomed over 100,000 individuals to our YMCA since we opened. This new space is about much more than a gym. It will serve as a vibrant hub for community connection, allowing us to expand and enhance our summer camp programs, group fitness classes, sports offerings and so much more.”

Hagen noted, “As chair of the Hillsborough County Commission and a proud, longtime member of the Bob Sierra Family YMCA, I am thrilled to highlight the YMCA’s lasting impact on our community and residents.”

“The partnership between the county and the Tampa YMCA is more than just funding — it is a collaborative effort to meet the diverse needs of our community. Through this partnership, we are enhancing the lives of our residents by providing access to fitness, education and wellness programs that cater to people of all ages and backgrounds. The Y’s commitment to strengthening the fabric of our community is evident in the opportunities it provides,” he added.

Myers said the gym is “all about community.”

“My mind goes back to 2023 when we decided to build this gymnasium. All of you saw a need and made it happen. The YMCA keeps our children off the streets and gives them a safe place to be active. This is what today is about for me,” said Myers.

Matt Mitchell, president and CEO, noted, “This milestone would not have been possible without the steadfast support of Hillsborough County, who generously leased us the land and provided a transformative million-dollar gift.”

“We are also deeply grateful to our generous donors and community partners, whose contributions were vital to this project, including Commissioner Myers and Hagen, the Spurlino Family, the LV Thompson Foundation, Creative Contractors, TECO, Jarrod Williams and his exceptional Spurlino Family YMCA Team,” said Mitchell.

Guests enjoyed facility tours and sports demonstrations following the event.