For over four decades, Sun Hill Optical has been the trusted source for exceptional eye care in Hillsborough County. It was founded by Francis Xavier Finnegan and run by brothers Frank and Michael Finnegan since 1989, who stated that a legacy of family dedication, unparalleled expertise and personalized service has been woven into the fabric of their practice.

Sun Hill Optical’s Commitment

Sun Hill Optical believes that clear vision is more than just seeing; it’s about experiencing the world fully. Its commitment to providing the highest quality eye care extends beyond simply correcting vision. Sun Hill partners with optometrists Vincent Panetta, O.D., and Esther Craig, O.D., who specialize in comprehensive eye exams that not only include diabetic vision screenings but also test for glaucoma, retina, cataracts and macular degeneration. Dr. Panetta also specializes in pediatric exams and patients with difficult eye problems, like dry eyes, prism and keratoconus, and Dr. Craig specializes in gas permeable contacts, dry eyes and double vision, all being done with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment.

“We understand that every patient is unique. We take the time to listen to your concerns, answer your questions and develop a personalized care plan that meets your individual needs,” said Frank.

Sun Hill Optical stays on the cutting-edge of technology with its own in-house lab

located in the Valrico office. It utilizes the latest advancements in eye care technology,

including in-house progressive, Varilux and digital lenses. Sun Hill also provides the thinnest lens available that change to sunglasses when you go outside and provide better night vision.

Sun Hill offers an extensive selection of stylish and fashionable eyewear frames to choose from, including top brands like Versace, Ray-Ban and Coach.

Experience the Difference

For over four decades, the Finnegan brothers and their staff have been dedicated to serving our community with the highest quality eye care. Being one of the few family-owned and operated optical businesses in this area, Sun Hill is dedicated to exceptional customer service. Its office accepts many insurances, so it asks that you contact its staff, who will research and verify your insurance coverage.

Sun Hill Optical offers three area locations, including 11649 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (813-672-8100), 1940 S.R. 60 in Valrico (813-653-9200) and 1601 Rickenbacker Dr., Ste. 8, in Sun City Center (813-634-6344). You are invited to experience the difference of Sun Hill Optical, where it helps you see what you love, and love what you see.

For more information, visit https://sunhilloptical.com/.