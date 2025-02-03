The Florida Orchestra (TFO) will present a one-night-only gala benefit concert featuring legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by music director Michael Francis, on Friday, February 28, at 8 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. The renowned 19-time Grammy Award-winning artist will perform Antonín Dvořák’s stirring Cello Concerto, one of the most beloved works in the cello repertoire.

Tickets for this exclusive event are on sale with prices ranging from $75-$350. Fees apply. Tickets can be purchased directly through The Florida Orchestra’s website at https://floridaorchestra.org/, by phone at 727-892-3337 or in person at the TFO Ticket Center, located at 244 2nd Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

The concert will also feature a performance of Richard Strauss’ famous Don Juan, adding to the evening’s dramatic and vibrant program. This special event will support The Florida Orchestra’s commitment to artistic excellence and its wide-reaching education and community programs, which serve more than 155,000 people across the Tampa Bay area each year.

A world-renowned musician, Ma has built a career based on his belief in the power of culture to foster understanding and unity. Whether performing timeless classics or exploring new musical forms, Ma’s artistry strives to connect people and inspire creativity. His performance with TFO is sure to be a memorable highlight in the orchestra’s season.

The benefit concert will be conducted by maestro Michael Francis, who is celebrating his 10th season with TFO. VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities are available, including premium seating, a preconcert reception and a seated dinner in the Ruth Eckerd Hall Great Room. These packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about VIP and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Susana Weymouth, TFO chief development officer, at 727-362-5430 or sweymouth@floridaorchestra.org.

Generously presented by The Cassaly Foundation, the concert is a key fundraising event for The Florida Orchestra, which continues to inspire, educate and unite the Tampa Bay community through the transformative power of music.

The Florida Orchestra’s 2024-25 season features over 100 performances across Tampa Bay, offering a wide range of classical, popular and family-friendly programs.

Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 McMullen Booth Rd. in Clearwater. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.