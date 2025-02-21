The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) is excited to host its fourth annual VFCC Kickball Tournament, sponsored by Edge Pools, on Saturday, April 5, at YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview. The event will run from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and promises a day of fun for participants and spectators alike.

Each year, the chamber designates a ‘Charity of Choice’ to benefit from the tournament’s proceeds. The 2024 event raised funds for Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, and this year the goal is to surpass that total.

The 2025 Charity of Choice is Hope for Her, a local nonprofit that offers women in crisis and trauma a safe space to rebuild their lives with strength, support and resources.

“We’re excited for another incredible tournament this year,” said Mike Neill, mortgage professional and kickball chair. “All proceeds will go directly to Hope for Her, so come out, have fun and support this amazing local cause.”

Organizers are still seeking base sponsors, teams, players and volunteers to ensure the tournament’s success. This family-friendly event is open to participants ages 14 and older.

The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting local businesses and nonprofits through networking, business education and community involvement. With over 350 members, the chamber fosters meaningful relationships that help businesses grow while promoting a ‘know, like and trust’ approach to networking.

For more information on registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle Leahy at michelle.leahy@tampaymca.org or Mike Neill at kickball@valricofishhawk.org. YMCA Camp Cristina is located at 9840 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.