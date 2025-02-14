The Regent in Riverview was buzzing with energy last month, as the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce hosted its highly anticipated annual meeting. The event highlighted the success of local businesses, marked the naming of new board members and announced a new nonprofit as the chamber’s fundraising focus for the upcoming year.

Chairman Jerry Rothstein, owner of Keep I.T. Simple Computer Services and a founding member, reflected on the organization’s growth over the past year.

“I want this chamber to continue being as family-oriented as we are now,” said Rothstein. “Whenever there was a need — whether for an individual or the community — the chamber’s members stepped up to help however they could.”

Patti Sutherland, the chamber’s president and owner of QuiAri, also celebrated the organization’s progress.

“Supporting our local nonprofits is such a big part of this chamber,” Sutherland shared. “This is a dynamic group of people who are genuinely eager to help you grow your business. There are so many opportunities to network and connect with like-minded community leaders — everyone is welcome.”

The night was filled with recognition, as several businesses were honored for their contributions to the community. Award recipients included:

Small Business of the Year: Erica Jourdain, Flower Me Tampa.

Medium Business of the Year: Jen and Tony Friedrichsen, T&J Painting.

Large Business of the Year: Tiffany Achille, Citizens Bank & Trust.

Nonprofit Business of the Year: Cheryl Hickman, Hope for Her.

Emerging Business of the Year: Heidi Edgerton, Edge Co.Space.

Ambassador of the Year: Jen Friedrichsen.

Spotlight Member of the Year: Peter Blake, Edward Jones.

Businesses were nominated by peers, with entries judged and interviews conducted by volunteers from SCORE.

The event also spotlighted Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary as the 2024 Charity of the Year. The chamber and board members were impressed by the nonprofit’s incredible achievement of raising nearly $25,000. A large portion of these funds came from the Honorary Mayor’s Race, which saw local leaders Dawn Myers, owner of Dawn Myers Law and current honorary mayor, and David Segui of iSmash Tampa raising more than $90,000 for local charities.

Looking ahead to 2025, Hope for Her was chosen as the recipient of the chamber’s Charity of Choice, with donations set to be collected throughout the year from various events and activities.

The evening also provided a chance to reflect on the chamber’s dynamic year, which featured events like the VFCC Shop Local Holiday Expo, ribbon-cuttings, Midday Power Hour Networking, Business After Hours and the upcoming fourth annual Kickball Tournament at YMCA Camp Cristina on Saturday, April 5, sponsored by Edge Pools.

For more details about membership, upcoming events, and how to get involved, visit the chamber’s website at www.valricofishhawk.org or call 813-324-7902. The chamber is located at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.