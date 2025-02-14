On January 14, Voodoo Brewing Co. in Valrico hosted a private, invitation-only event for Durant High School’s art department students, their families and faculty for a scholarship ceremony where $2,000 in scholarships were awarded by owner Chris Ciulla on behalf of Voodoo Brewing Co.

Last spring, 10 highly talented art students handpicked by staff were presented blank doors as their canvases with the assignment of expressing their visions of opportunities beyond the door through their artwork along with a written narrative of what the artwork meant to them. The event was held by Voodoo Brewing Co. not only to celebrate everyone involved, but also to raise funds for Durant’s art department, thanks to a 50/50 raffle held during the party. The doors are on display throughout the restaurant.

Durant High School Principal Gary Graham; his assistant, Sarah Boyer; and art department teachers Jaclyn and Aaron Bowers and other staff were on hand to celebrate the award ceremony. Fun fact, the murals both inside and outside of Voodoo were designed and painted by Jaclyn and Aaron.

The scholarships — $1,500 for first place, $500 for second place and a gift certificate for a dinner for four given to the third-place winner — were awarded to the top three based on four criteria.

The criteria for each student’s door centered on whether the door was true to the Voodoo theme, the quality of the student’s personal statement, the quality of the work and how well the door and personal statement aligned with Voodoo’s core values.

Although they were all 10s in Ciulla’s eyes, three had to be chosen as winners. Congrats to the following:

First place — Aiden Clarke, (untitled).

Second place — Jackson Smith, “Remember When.”

Third place — Emerald Gottfredsen, “Opportunities, Self-portrait.”

Ciulla added, “Thank you to all of the students who participated and shared a piece of their art with us. Overall, a huge thank-you, Durant High School art department students and faculty, for your amazing artwork and great night. Thank you from everyone here at Voodoo Valrico, where we will always include you.”

“We are so fortunate to have such a great relationship with Durant High School and can’t wait to continue our relationship, meeting and helping students grow. These doors are very special to us. They symbolize opportunities; on the other side of any door we come upon, there are new, exciting adventures waiting. The pictures represent the students who painted them, and we are so incredibly thankful for their art and are so glad we have the opportunity to invest in these students.”

“Our partnership with Durant is an investment in the future of our community. By supporting students during their formative years, we aim to enrich their experiences and create lasting connections to our town. When people carry fond memories of their growth here, they’re more likely to make this place their home for the long term. I look forward to the day when these students return to our restaurant with their own families, and we continue to stand proudly as partners with Durant High School.”

Each door will be on display at Voodoo Brewing Co. for a year and available to purchase at the one-year anniversary celebration next fall, with all proceeds going back to the Durant art department. The contest will be repeated again next year with a new group of talented Durant High artists displaying their skills and keeping the collaboration going between community and business.

Voodoo Brewing Co. in Valrico is located at 3432 S.R. 60. For more information, visit https://valrico.voodoobrewery.com/.