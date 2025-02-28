Join the GFWC Sun City Center (SCC) Woman’s Club for an afternoon of entertainment, fashion and fun at its Spring Fling Fashion Fundraiser. Enjoy a spring fashion show featuring the latest trends from The Teal Turtle Boutique in Apollo Beach.

Excitement will continue with a special appearance by guest speaker Casana Fink, Miss Florida 2024. Enjoy live music performed by Cyndi Burger. Gifts can be purchased for yourself or others at the Razzle Dazzle Accessory Sale and Silent Auction tables.

Light refreshments and desserts are being provided by assisted living facilities, such as Cypress Creek, Inspired Living, Sun Towers and Freedom Plaza. All net proceeds will benefit the GFWC SCC Woman’s Club Inc. and the local charities they support.

The guest speaker is a University of Florida graduate and currently pursuing a master’s in business administration. Fink is a passionate advocate for organ donation awareness. Inspired by her father’s organ transplant, she founded her nonprofit, Give to Live – Donate Life, at the age of 14.

Over the past decade, she has traveled the state educating over 100,000 individuals and speaking to diverse audiences, including students, corporate employees and health care professionals. Recognizing the lack of resources for explaining donation to children, Fink authored The Gift of Life, a children’s book on organ donation. She has donated copies of this book to libraries in every county of Florida and organ procurement organizations nationwide to ensure accessibility for all children. In addition to her advocacy, Fink is the owner of The Unverified, a women’s clothing brand, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to empowering women.

Fink’s lifelong dream of performing on the Miss America stage came true this past January, where she was awarded a preliminary evening gown award and was the third runner-up.

The fundraiser event is on Saturday, March 29, from 2-4 p.m. at the SCC Community Hall, located at 1910 South Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. This is your chance to support a great cause while indulging in a fun afternoon. Tickets for individuals or tables of eight are available for $30 each by either emailing sccwomansclubfund@gmail.com or contacting event coordinator Shawna Wainright at 302-740-4098.