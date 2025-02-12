The 509 Committee in partnership with Hillsborough County agencies and community organizations hosts The Youth Opportunity Expo on Saturday, February 15, at The Skills Center, located at 5107 North 22nd St. in Tampa from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is not required.

Commissioner Gwen Myers said the goal is to provide job opportunities for youth between the ages of 14-24. Employers include Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Kingdom Trucking Inc., Onboard Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the City of Tampa, the Florida Department of Transportation, Hotel Alba Tampa, Computer Coach, Safe and Sound Hillsborough, CDC of Tampa, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas – Tampa Bay Summer Hires Program, Project I Can, Impact Community Services Corporation, The Skills Center, the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts and Hillsborough County Government, just to name a few.

One should expect to connect with companies across different industries, interview on the spot with potential employers, participate in workshops to help elevate resumes, guidance and suggestions from expert career advisors and career information sessions focusing on strategies for mastering job searches, said Myers.

Myers said up to 250 youth there will receive 20 community service hours for attending, as well as a voucher to eat free at the expo food trucks. What a great opportunity for our youth to be hired for summer employment and earn their own money.

All credit goes to the gun violence subcommittee leaders HCSO retired Col. Melissa Moore and Mazie Murphy, and subcommittee members for launching this youth job expo, said Myers.