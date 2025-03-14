2025 Congressional Art Competition

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors an art competition for high school students. This nationwide competition provides students with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent. All high school students who reside in Florida’s 16th Congressional District are eligible to participate. The deadline to submit artwork is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 21.

Students will need to submit their art competition form online at https://buchanan.house.gov/congressional-art-competition, and the entries should be mailed or delivered to one the district office locations: 8433 Enterprise Circle, Ste. 210, in Bradenton (941-951-6643) or Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 303, in Brandon (813-657-1013). The entries will be judged by an independent selection committee. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country. In a separate category, Congressman Vern Buchanan will award a ‘Facebook Fan Favorite!’.

From Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9, Buchanan will be displaying the submissions on his Facebook page. The piece that receives the highest number of likes and shares combined will be named the Facebook Fan Favorite. The winner’s art piece will hang in Buchanan’s Washington, D.C., office for one year. The next two top scorers will hang in his Bradenton and Brandon offices for one year.

Pickleball With An Impact

Impact is holding a pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, May 3, at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverley Blvd. in Brandon. The tournament will include both singles and doubles competitions, and there is sure to be a lots of fun and laughs, as well as some serious pickleball play. The Impact Program promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens through Teen Impact, to parents through its Parent Program and to teachers and other youth leaders through Classroom Education.

Register at www.whatisimpact.com/events; register early, before Friday, April 18, to receive a T-shirt.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be providing its annual fish fry on Fridays during the period of Lent from March 7 through April 11. The menu includes a fish dinner, combo fish and shrimp dinner, shrimp dinner or cheese pizza and include french fries and a choice of coleslaw or applesauce. A children’s menu is also available. Meals are offered as a drive-through, carryout or dine-in option from 4:30-7 p.m.