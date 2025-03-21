Brunch lovers are in for a treat, with a variety of local spots offering unique twists on the beloved weekend tradition. Whether you’re craving classic eggs and mimosas or looking for something with a little more flair, four standout restaurants near Brandon promise memorable experiences. From cozy cottages to lively breweries, here’s a look at the brunch offerings at Salty Shamrock, Strandhill Public, Voodoo Brewing Co. and White Oak Cottage.

Salty Shamrock: An Irish Twist on Brunch

Located in the heart of Apollo Beach, Salty Shamrock brings a touch of Ireland to your weekend brunch. The cozy pub, known for its lively atmosphere, offers a flavorful menu that combines Irish classics with American brunch favorites. Guests can indulge in dishes like the signature corned beef and cabbage, crispy chicken and waffles or shrimp and grits. Pair these with a signature Irish coffee or a refreshing Bloody Mary for the perfect brunch experience. The relaxed pub vibe and hearty portions make it a favorite for both locals and visitors.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. For more information, visit https://saltyshamrock.net/.

Strandhill Public: A Cozy Escape with Craft Brews

For those who enjoy a more intimate brunch setting, Strandhill Public is the place to be. This craft beer haven offers a welcoming atmosphere and a menu packed with delicious brunch options. The combination of Irish and American comfort foods shines through with dishes like the traditional Irish breakfast with bangers, rashers and homemade soda bread; eggs Benny; pork belly hash; and more. And no visit to Strandhill Public is complete without sampling one of its craft beers. Pair your brunch with a cold pint of local brew for a true taste of the area’s best.

Strandhill Public is located at 10288 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa. For more information, visit https://strandhillpublic.com/.

Voodoo Brewing Co.: Brunch with a Brew-tiful Twist

If you’re in the mood for something a little different, Voodoo Brewing Co. in Valrico, is where scratch-kitchen brunch meets the craft beer scene. Known for its playful atmosphere and eclectic selection of brews, Voodoo Brewing offers a brunch menu that is as bold and unique as its beer selection, including RBQ’s backwoods eggs Benedict, the big breakfast pizza and the founder’s cornmeal pancakes. In addition, find custom coffee blended and crafted to order on weekends. If you’re seeking an adventurous start to your weekend, Voodoo Brewing delivers just that.

Voodoo Brewing Co. is located at 3432 S.R. 60 in Valrico. For more information, visit https://valrico.voodoobrewery.com/.

White Oak Cottage: A Quiet, Elegant Brunch Experience

For those seeking a more peaceful and refined brunch experience, White Oak Cottage provides an elegant setting to enjoy a leisurely meal. Nestled in the Lithia countryside, this charming cottage offers a serene atmosphere with brunch dishes that taste like they’ve come straight out of a Southern grandmother’s kitchen, such as the farmer’s breakfast, biscuits and gravy and its signature French toast. The peaceful ambiance and intimate setting make White Oak Cottage the perfect place for a relaxed brunch with family or friends.

White Oak Cottage is located at 10530 South County Rd. 39 in Lithia. For more information, visit https://thewhiteoakcottage.com/.

Whether you’re in the mood for hearty Irish fare at Salty Shamrock, cozy comfort at Strandhill Public, adventurous eats at Voodoo Brewing Co., or a serene and refined experience at White Oak Cottage, Brandon and the surrounding areas have something for everyone. So next weekend, gather your friends and family and explore these four local gems for a brunch experience you won’t forget.