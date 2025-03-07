By Teri Perkins

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) celebrated a day of fun and recognition during its Family Celebration and Annual Awards Day on February 22 at the YMCA Camp Cristina. The event featured an exciting lineup of activities, delicious food and the highly anticipated Business of the Year Awards ceremony. The title sponsor of the event was Christopher Ligori and Associates. Additional sponsors included AdventHealth Riverview, Suncoast Credit Union, Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) and The Mosaic Company.

Families and chamber members enjoyed a range of outdoor activities, including rock wall climbing, zip-lining, pony rides and bounce houses. A private auction was hosted by Socially Funded. Attendees also indulged in mouthwatering offerings from local food trucks, including Bay Bay’s Burgers, Chick-fil-A 301 & Gibsonton, Cold Stone Creamery and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The highlight of the day was the Business of the Year Awards, emceed by Jason Britton, where outstanding local businesses were recognized for their excellence and contributions to the community. Teams of judges from SCORE interviewed all the applicants.

Finalists in each category included:

Small Business: Accent American, OEL Heating and Cooling and Vosler Young Artists’ Studio.

Medium Business: Bikes For Christ, Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC and RYT IT Solutions.

Large Business: Brandon Crossroads Bowl, High 5 Inc. and Parwani Law.

The winners of each category were as follows:

Small Business of the Year: OEL Heating and Cooling.

Medium Business of the Year: Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC.

Large Business of the Year: High 5 Inc.

The 2023 winner of the Business of the Year in the small business category, Craig Beckinger with ABC Event Planning, presented the award. OEL Heating and Cooling is a trusted, family-owned and operated HVAC contractor serving residential and light commercial clients throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Pinellas counties. As a Bryant Factory Authorized Dealer, OEL provides top-tier heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions backed by expert installation and service. Its licensed, bonded and insured team consists of knowledgeable, NATE-certified and EPA-certified technicians who specialize in repairing, servicing and maintaining all makes and models of HVAC equipment. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and top reviews across platforms like HomeAdvisor, Thumbtack, Angie’s List and Yelp, OEL is committed to exceptional service. It offers 24/7 emergency service at no extra charge, free estimates on system replacements and free second opinions. Customers can also take advantage of its $30 Precision Tune-up Seasonal Special (regularly $80) and flexible financing options.

The winners of the 2023 Business of the Year in the medium-size business category, Joe and Melissa Canfield with Grease Monkey, presented the award. Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their financial goals through comprehensive financial, retirement, estate, insurance and college planning. With expertise in long-term care, life insurance and Medicare coverage, it provides personalized guidance to secure your financial future. Its website offers valuable resources, including newsletters, calculators and research reports, to help you navigate key financial concepts. It is committed to educating and empowering clients with the knowledge needed for informed financial decisions. Preservation 1st believes it is its duty to communicate recommendations and strategies to its clients in ways that they can understand what steps they are taking during the financial planning process.

Jeff Campbell, president of CHCC, presented the award. High 5 Inc is a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that makes a meaningful difference in lives by offering superior after-school, athletic, aquatic and recreational programs that enhance physical, mental and spiritual well-being for children, teens, athletes, adults and those with special needs. Members have access to outstanding programs, facilities and spaces that offer countless opportunities to learn, improve, achieve, play and connect with friends and families. Committed to fostering a sense of community, High 5 Inc. hosts leagues, tournaments, youth programs and corporate events, catering to athletes, families and businesses alike. Whether guests are looking to compete, celebrate or simply unwind, the facility provides a welcoming environment with state-of-the-art amenities and outstanding customer service. As a locally owned and operated business, High 5 Inc. is proud to support the Central Hillsborough County area through charitable initiatives, youth engagement and recreational opportunities. With a focus on active entertainment and social connection, High 5 Inc. continues to be a top destination for fun and fitness in the region.

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce also awards four individual awards each year, including the Joe Eletto Ambassador of the Year, the Margy Watkins Volunteer of the Year, the Shining Star and Citizen of the Year.

The Joe Eletto Ambassador of the Year award went to Melissa Canfield of Grease Monkey.

The 2023 Joe Eletto Ambassador of the Year winner, Lisa Jordan with Accent American, presented this award. Canfield is a dedicated business owner and active community leader. Together with her husband, Joe, she owns and operates Grease Monkey, a full-service automotive repair center located in Ruskin. Canfield, known for her significant contributions to our community, including being previously honored as the Honorary Mayor of Brandon, an active member of the Riverview Woman’s Club and instrumental in the establishment of the Brandon Parade of Lights, is co-leader of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team. Canfield is regularly willing to volunteer to help at events and luncheons, and her dedication to the chamber and to the Ambassador Team is tremendously appreciated.

The Margy Watkins Volunteer of the Year award went to Joe Nichols of Trax Credit Union.

Tammy See, CHCC chair of the board, presented this award. Nichols grew up in Alabama and graduated from The University of Alabama with a double major in marketing and management. He met his wife, Tonya, of 28 years, while volunteering through a college community service club. Nichols was in management for Walmart for over a decade where he launched several new stores in Germany. He next made the switch to finance with Trax Credit Union as a branch manager in Temple Terrace, then moved to Winthrop in Riverview and now is an account executive of business development supporting much of the Tampa Bay area. The ability to offer positive financing options for life’s biggest decisions through Trax Credit Union for the last 18 years is a gift he is eager to offer so many. Nichols has been involved with many notable organizations over the past 23 years, and his service to the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce includes 10 years as an ambassador and three years as the treasurer. Nichols has graciously and humbly served the chamber with his valuable time by volunteering at multiple signature events, including the annual golf tournament, the Harvest Hoopla, the Winthrop Holiday Market, the monthly luncheons and many, many more.

The Shining Star of the Year award went Andrew Graves with MORSECOM.

The 2023 Shining Start Award winner, Dave Lechuga with Florida Executive Realty, presented this award. Graves is a dedicated professional with a diverse background spanning military service, skilled trades and security technology. Deeply involved in his community, Graves joined the CHCC and quickly became very involved. He has attended nearly every ribbon-cutting ceremony since joining, many times volunteering to read the proclamations. He recently became a member of the chamber’s Ambassador Team, as well as now serving as the co-chair for Networking at Noon, helping to cultivate a positive and winning culture within the group. In addition, Graves is always eager to give back, having volunteered at multiple events and luncheons where he welcomes members and assists with event cleanup. Graves is the true embodiment of the Shining Star Award, exemplifying dedication, leadership and a commitment to uplift and support those around him.

The Citizen of the Year award went to Lisa Tackus with Align Right Realty.

The 2023 Citizen of the Year, Eleanor Saunders with ECHO, presented this award. As the owner and operator of two thriving real estate brokerages, Tackus leads with integrity, vision and a heart for mentorship. With over 50 agents in each office, she remains a hands-on leader, always present to guide, support and uplift those around her. Her fair and loyal business practices ensure that both agents and vendors are given equal opportunities to succeed, fostering a culture of professionalism and collaboration. Beyond the real estate industry, Tackus is a true community champion. As a board member of ECHO, she actively supports local families in need, demonstrating her commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of others. She is also a dedicated member of both the Central Hillsborough and Greater SouthShore chambers, continuously working to strengthen connections between businesses and the community. Tackus’ generosity extends to mentorship, event organization and volunteerism. Whether she’s organizing fundraisers, planning networking events or supporting the Riverview High School Band as a proud band mom, she gives her time and energy selflessly. Her ability to inspire and empower those around her has made a lasting impact not only in business but also in the lives of those she touches.

A devoted wife and mother, Tackus exemplifies balance, dedication and heart-centered leadership. She has built a professional environment where agents and colleagues feel valued, supported and encouraged to reach their full potential. Her tireless work ethic, innovative mindset and unwavering commitment to others make her a true role model in both the business and local community.

Following the award ceremony, the 2025 board of directors was presented, including See with OEL Heating and Cooling, chair of the board; Annette Bilyeu with Spectrum Reach, incoming chair; and Artie Wright with Suncoast Credit Union, treasurer. Additional members of the board include Jim Johnson, board emeritus; Ron Akers with FruxPay; Dr. Vanity Barr-Little with VANBAR Holdings; Joel Brown with TECO; Patrick Downes with St. Joseph’s Hospital-South; David Isaacson with Beach Geeks; Dave Lechuga with Florida Executive Realty; John Mayhew with Mayhew Mediations; Gabriel Mbulo with Edward Jones; Jason Newmyer with AdventHealth Riverview; Elena Westrop with Charity Clothing Pickup; and Jeff Campbell, president of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce extends its congratulations to all the winners and finalists and thanks the sponsors, volunteers and attendees who made this event such a fun and celebratory day.

For more information on upcoming chamber events or membership opportunities, please visit www.centralhillsboroughchamber.com or contact the CHCC office at 813-234-5944.