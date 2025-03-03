Valentine’s Day in downtown Tampa was filled with romance as 37 couples celebrated their love by exchanging vows. On February 14, in Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, Hillsborough Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller Victor D. Crist officiated the annual Valentine’s Day ‘Tie the Knot’ ceremony.

Valentine’s Day is a popular date for couples to marry, and many preregistered for their marriage licenses at the Hillsborough Clerk’s Office in the weeks leading up to the event. During the ceremony, each couple exchanged vows, and afterward they were presented with a special commemorative marriage certificate. The official certificate of marriage will be mailed to each couple within one week, and the clerk waived the usual $30 ceremony fee.

“We perform marriage ceremonies every day, but Valentine’s Day holds a special place for many couples. We’re honored to make their dream of a Valentine’s Day wedding come true in such a beautiful setting,” said Crist.

Crist, who has an extensive career in public service, previously served as a state senator for 10 years and as a state representative for eight years. He also served as a Hillsborough County commissioner for eight years, playing key roles such as treasurer of the Tampa Aviation Authority.

As one of Hillsborough County’s seven elected constitutional officers, Crist oversees more than 1,000 statutory responsibilities. His office, with over 700 employees, is the second-largest of the county’s constitutional agencies.

For more information about the services offered by the clerk’s office, visit www.hillsclerk.com.