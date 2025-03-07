Latitudes Tours, located in Ruskin, is officially back on the water and ready to welcome guests for an unforgettable adventure.

While the hurricanes of 2024 brought unexpected challenges, including damage to boats and the loss of buses, the dedicated crew, a skilled boat builder and the incredible community support have helped Latitudes Tours reopen just in time for spring.

Though the storms presented obstacles, the overwhelming encouragement from the community made its return possible. The tour boat has been fully restored to its original condition, and the waterways along the tour routes are clear, ensuring a smooth and scenic ride.

“We want to say thank you to everyone in the community who reached out to check on us, donated to our fundraiser and those who were able to join us for a tour again,” said Nancy Lopez, owner of Latitudes Tours. “We truly appreciate the support and are proud to be part of such an awesome community.”

Guests can once again experience Latitudes Tours’ fully narrated boat tours, where expert guides share the rich history of the estuary and its diverse wildlife. While sightings can’t be guaranteed, dolphins, manatees, alligators and a variety of native and migratory birds are frequently spotted along the route. The calm waters and breathtaking views create a relaxing and immersive experience, perfect for nature lovers, photographers, and families alike.

With safety as a top priority, the team has ensured that the boat has undergone a thorough inspection and that all equipment, from life jackets to emergency communication devices, is in top condition.

“Ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our guests is our top priority, especially as we recover post-hurricane,” Lopez said. “Guests can feel confident knowing that we are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards while delivering a fun and informative tour.”

Latitudes Tours operates Tuesday through Sunday and can be booked online. Guests can check real-time availability on the Latitudes Tours website or call for the latest updates on weather conditions.

While the closure was difficult, it reinforced just how much Latitudes Tours means to the community and how much the community means to it. With the waterway open and new memories waiting to be made, guests are encouraged to book a tour, soak in the beauty of Florida’s coastal wildlife and support a local, family-owned business.

For more information or to book a tour, please visit https://latitudestours.com/.