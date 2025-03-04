Cedarkirk is a year-round Presbyterian camp and conference center established in 1971, and it’s gearing up again with plenty of outdoor activities and events for guests and campers on its 170 acres of woodlands, wetlands and uplands.

“Our mission statement is ‘to be a place apart to build up the body of Christ in love.’ … Summer camp is a big part of that, in the sense that we really just want kids to have a place where they can be loved and nurtured and cared for, and grow into the person they were created to be and feel confident doing that,” said Matthew Shick, executive director of Cedarkirk.

From Sunday, June 8, through Friday, August 1, Cedarkirk will host its summer camp programs, which include residential summer camps, the Challenge to Change mission program and the return of its Adventure Day Camps.

At its residential summer camps, campers spend six days and seven nights in family groups — groups of campers with their counselors. It has programs for everyone from first through 12th grade, as well as adult and intergenerational programs.

In the Challenge to Change program, youth groups will spend a week at camp participating in off-site, hands-on missions with fact-finding opportunities to increase awareness of poverty and social justice issues.

Cedarkirk’s adventure-based, faith-focused day camp is one of its newest programs, first offered last year. Starting on Monday, June 9, campers — current kindergarteners through fifth graders — will be in family groups and have fun playing outside, making friends, growing in their faith and trying out new adventures, like zip-lining, arts and crafts, shark tooth hunting, swimming and so much more. And at $230 a week, Cedarkirk’s day camp is an affordable option.

Campers can also get in on the day camp fun at Cedarkirk’s Spring Break Day Camp from Monday through Friday, March 17-21.

“I would say the biggest things that have changed in the last couple years … would be the addition of the day camp and then trying to put a greater emphasis on partnerships with organizations and nonprofits that can use this space and help forward their own missions,” said Shick.

One of these partnerships, he said, is with Camp HOPE America, in which Cedarkirk hosts a week of day camp for children of families who are fleeing sexual or domestic violence. To continue being “a place apart” for the people it helps, Cedarkirk is in need of donations to help maintain and improve its facilities.

And for those new to Cedarkirk, the Spring Fun Day is a great, free opportunity to get to know it. On Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., guests can explore the camp, get to know the staff, have lunch and try out some of its most popular activities. For those who’ve been to Cedarkirk before, the cost is only $16.

Cedarkirk is located at 1920 Streetman Dr. in Lithia, near the Alafia River. For more information, other events and to donate, visit https://cedarkirk.org/ or call 813-685-4224.