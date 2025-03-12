Get ready for a memorable day of excitement and community spirit at the ECHO at The Derby fundraising event, designed to support families in crisis. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 3, and come dressed in your finest Kentucky Derby attire for an evening of entertainment, giving back, and making a difference in the lives of those in need. The event will be held at the Winthrop Barn Theatre.

What to expect:

Sip on classic mint juleps while soaking in the lively Derby atmosphere.

Place your bids on exciting items during our silent auction.

Try your luck with thrilling raffles for the chance to win fantastic prizes.

Experience the elegance of Mi Casa Cigars in a refined setting.

Dress to impress for a chance to win the coveted ‘Best Hat’ prize.

Every dollar raised at this event will directly benefit ECHO’s life-changing programs, which assist families in our local community. By attending, you’ll be helping support vital services such as job coaching, resource navigation and emergency food and clothing distribution.

In addition to enjoying a fun-filled evening, you can sponsor a horse and show your support for one of Hillsborough County’s most impactful nonprofits. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to watch the thrilling 151st annual Kentucky Derby live from historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Event details:

Doors open at 4 p.m.

The location, The Barn at Winthrop, is located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Tickets cost $50 per person.

Sponsorships start at $1,500.

ECHO is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for families through personalized job coaching, resource navigation, and emergency support. Serving the Brandon and Riverview communities, ECHO’s mission is to assist those in need during times of crisis.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://echofl.org/.

ECHO’s food pantry in Brandon and Riverview provides vital assistance to residents in surrounding areas, including Brandon, Clair-Mel, Dover, Gibsonton, Lithia, Mango, Progress Village, Riverview, Seffner, Sun City Center, Tampa East, Thonotosassa and Valrico. Neighbors in need of emergency food can visit the Brandon Legal Group Welcome Center for support.

Additionally, the ECHO Clothing Closet in Brandon offers five outfits and a pair of shoes to those in need, along with personalized job coaching, financial workshops and access to essential community resources.