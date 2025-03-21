Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Appoints Kristina Moreta as New Executive Director

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) recently announced the appointment of Kristina Moreta as its new executive director. Moreta, a longtime advocate for environmental sustainability, brings extensive experience in leadership, fundraising and environmental education to the role. As executive director, she will lead KTBB’s mission to engage the community in litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification efforts throughout the Tampa Bay area. Moreta is committed to empowering even more residents and organizations to work together in keeping the region clean, green and beautiful.

Ballistic Dynamics

Ballistic Dynamics is a veteran-owned small business that has been providing firearms training, gunsmithing, self-defense consulting and firearms appraisal services to the South Tampa Bay area since 2019.

After a successful 20-year military career, owner Wesley Senn pursued his passion for firearms and custom gunsmithing. He attended Sonoran Desert Institute and earned an Associate of Science degree in firearms technology. He is also an avid shooter and an IDPA competitor. He holds multiple firearms instructor qualifications from the U.S. military as well as the NRA and is an NRA-certified range safety officer. Additionally, Ballistic Dynamics is federally licensed and insured.

Senn’s goal is to provide honest and consistent service for all your firearms needs, and he seeks to build long-lasting customer relationships built on integrity. For more information or to make an appointment, call 941-545-2158 or visit Ballistic Dynamics’ website at www.ballistic-consulting.com.

Valrico Welcomes New Reformer Pilates Studio

Pilates and Yoga enthusiasts in Valrico have a new reason to celebrate, as the grand opening of Prospective Pilates, a boutique studio offering reformer-based Pilates and yoga classes for all fitness levels. Founded by Denise Papajorgji, a Pilates and yoga instructor, the studio is dedicated to helping the community achieve their wellness goals through group classes in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Specializing also in personalized instruction, the studio is proud to support breast cancer survivors with a unique opportunity to rebuild their strength and embrace life through reformer-based Pilates. The studio features state-of-the-art reformer tower machines, which provide low-impact, full-body workouts. Prospective Pilates invites all community members to experience the benefits of reformer Pilates. Prospective Pilates celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

Prospective Pilates is located at 4333 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. For more information about the studio or to book your first class, visit Prospective Pilates’ website at https://prospectivepilates.com/ or call the studio at 813-690-8470.





Hong BBQ & Hot Pot Opens In Brandon

Are you looking for the best all you can eat Chinese hot pot? Look no further than Hong’s BBQ & Hot Pot, which has recently opened at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Chinese hot pot, also known as Chinese fondue, is a popular cooking method throughout China and other Asian countries. It’s an entertaining activity, especially with friends and family members. The broth inside the pot boils over specially designed heaters, and you have a variety of protein options to add to your pot. In addition to the protein choices, you can add noodles, vegetables, tofu and more into your soup.

The broth comes in many different styles. Korean-style barbecue has been a tradition that has been passed down many generations of Korean history. The Korean barbecue experience at Hong’s BBQ begins by firing up the grill at your table and then choosing from the vast selection of beef, pork, chicken, seafood and various vegetables.

While there are many side dishes to enjoy Korean barbecue with, the meats are definitely the main attraction. Many of the meats are already marinated and carefully crafted by its chefs, so all you need to do is grill it up and enjoy the amazing flavors of its Korea-style delicacies.

Twin Peaks Now Open

Twin Peaks in Brandon is your destination for scratch-made food, sports on TVs from every angle, frosty 29-degree draft beer and its fun and friendly Twin Peaks Girls. Wall-to-wall TVs make Twin Peaks the ultimate sports lodge to watch your favorite live sports like football, basketball, UFC fights, hockey, soccer, boxing and more.

Whether you’re looking for a hard-to-find bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball, a rare tequila to sip and savor or a signature craft cocktail, Twin Peaks’ beverage menu has something for everyone. The made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with hand-smashed burgers, beer battered chicken tenders, hand-cut steaks, savory street tacos and wings prepared your way — boneless or bone-in, naked or breaded and house-smoked or grilled, then tossed in 12 sauces or dry rubs.

Twin Peaks is located at 136 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon and recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.