Red Calliope Gallery on Evers, locally owned and operated by Rachel and Mark Dummeldinger, is a sophisticated haven where fine art meets indulgence at Rouge Champagne Bar in Plant City. Rachel is a self-taught artist, and Mark is a skilled woodcraftsman.

The couple wanted to open an art gallery and champagne bar because they wanted to establish an art community in the historic district of Plant City.

“I’ve been doing art shows for several years and tried to break into artist communities and realized a lot of the larger art communities around us have well-established art worlds,” Rachel said. “It just made sense to me to stay home and grow the community I wanted to be a part of, which to me meant assembling artist from all artforms and really celebrating the arts.”

The mission of Red Calliope Gallery is to harmonize the worlds of art creation and appreciation, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where artists thrive and collectors discover treasures.

“As a beacon of creativity and community, we are so much more than just a gallery,” Rachel said. “Our goal is to curate exceptional art and connect it with those who cherish it, all while ensuring fairness and integrity every step of the way. We believe in fair compensation for artists and fair prices for collectors, creating a symbiotic relationship where creativity flourishes and appreciation deepens, with a commitment to excellence and inclusivity.”

Red Calliope Gallery on Evers is currently showcasing the works of award-winning artists. Its physical and online galleries offer the opportunity to purchase and appreciate art nationwide, with shipping available across the country. Artists are available for commissions and provide personalized consultations to bring their clients’ visions to life.

The gallery and champagne bar will officially open on Friday, March 21, but it has been getting a lot of community buzz since the logo was painted on the front door a few months ago.

“About 13 months ago, we were at an art show in Marco Island, Florida, and the wind was blowing, and the artwork was getting pretty beat up,” Mark said. “It was at that point we decided it was time to open our own place.”

Since the couple loved all the local businesses on Evers Street in Plant City, they knew their gallery belonged on their favorite street.

“Evers Street just has a nice little vibe with Three Hands Meadery and Roots Tap Room and Wine Bar,” Mark said. “We feel Red Calliope on Evers and Rouge Champagne Bar will be a perfect fit with the community.”

If you would like to learn more about the Red Calliope Gallery on Evers and Rouge Champagne Bar, you can visit its website at https://redcalliope.gallery/. The gallery is located at 109 S. Evers St. in the historic district of downtown Plant City.