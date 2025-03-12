Ready, set, rodeo! The all-new Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, stampedes into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12. The best cowboys and cowgirls in the Southeast are saddling up for a full rodeo, featuring two action-packed nights of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and bulldogging. Feel the adrenaline as riders take on powerful bulls and lightning-fast horses in the ultimate test of skill and courage.

Fans can come early for the Family Festival to enjoy live music in the Bartow Ford Beer Barn, delicious food and exciting activities. Guests can chow down on a variety of festival favorites such as corn dogs, barbecue, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza, hot-pressed Cuban sandwiches and more. They can test their skills on the mechanical bull, try axe throwing, ride monster trucks and capture memories with the fan-favorite Tampa Bay Rodeo Girls, as well as elephants, camels, snakes, monkeys and a giant hay wall. Spectators can cheer on the pig races, challenge friends at corn hole and giant Jenga and zoom down the giant super slide. As Florida’s hottest show on dirt, the event promises a night filled with dust, adrenaline and unforgettable memories.

The Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, is a community event featuring local vendors and area sponsors, including Bartow Ford, Beef ’O’ Brady’s, BubbaQue’s, Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson, Keel Farms, Monster Jam, Ring Power CAT, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $40 for adults and $25 for children; prices may increase and be upcharged at the box office. The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://tamparodeo.com/.