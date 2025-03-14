Hillsborough County Public Schools, in partnership with Workforce Development Partners Corp. (WDPC), will be hosting six Future Fair hiring events.

Workforce Development Partners Corp., a Florida-based 501(c)(3), is dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for youth and adults while helping companies grow and providing an economic catalyst for communities.

It will be holding six hiring events throughout Hillsborough County in April with the first scheduled Thursday, April 3. The Future Fair hiring events are part of the Future Career Academy (FCA), the signature program of Workforce Development Partners Corp., presented in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The goal for the hiring events is to combat the skills gap and foster local economic development in communities with long-term career growth for both high school graduates and adults.

The Future Career Academy is an immersive program with a curriculum that prepares seniors for in-demand, entry-level jobs with valuable professional and life skills. It helps bridge the gap between Hillsborough County students and career opportunities in their own backyard. More than 10,000 high school seniors participate annually in the program.

Future Career Academy events are collaborations between Workforce Development Partners and local businesses. The events are a chance for students to meet with employers and learn about job and training opportunities. The organization accomplishes this by cultivating relationships between Hillsborough County Public Schools, community partners and local businesses.

“Future Fairs are the cumulation event of the year,” said Yvonne Fry, founder of the Future Career Academy organization in Plant City in 2015. “Over 500 kids will start the hiring process at these events with over 50 employers at each. We recently finished our eight days of Business Tours across all 37 Hillsborough County high schools, where 2,300 seniors were taken on informational visits to local businesses. On these field trips, seniors explored incredible workplaces visiting 185 local businesses in 16 different industries.”

Future Fairs give students the opportunity to display all the skills they have learned throughout the year, from interview preparation and resume writing to interpersonal communication skills and appropriate dress.

While each event begins at 8 a.m. for students, adult job seekers will be admitted from 1-2 p.m. to the Best Florida Jobs ‘Power Hour’ portion once the student programming has concluded. This part of the program connects adult community members with local businesses looking to fill immediate openings that offer long-term career and educational development. Please preregister for this event at the link below and come prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

All hiring events are open to English and Spanish-speaking community members looking to advance their careers and financial opportunities with established local businesses, regardless of their higher education status.

To preregister for Best Florida Jobs, visit https://workforcedevelopmentpartners.com/bfj/. For more information about WDPC, visit https://workforcedevelopmentpartners.com/.

Upcoming events: