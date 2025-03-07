February 15, 1985, I stood in the federal courthouse in Pensacola and — along with around 40 people from probably 20 different nations — made promises as a newly minted citizen of this great country. As an American, this makes me just a few months younger than our daughter!

The judge — Roger Vinson — called Rebekah and asked her to give both the invocation and offer a benediction, and so the occasion was framed not only in prayer but in love.

When I made my vows, I did not promise to support any individual or political party or even the president, but I did say that “I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

I think that is an important distinction to remember, especially at this difficult moment in our history as a nation.

I became a United States citizen for many reasons, including the fact that I felt like I was already home and that I needed to formalize what had already transpired in my heart.

But also — and this is extremely important — I chose to become part of a nation that:

Builds up, not tears down.

Does rather than undoes.

Hopes and believes in place of creating uncertainty and doubt.

Is rooted in vision, not division.

Is imaginative rather than repressive.

Is invested not in retribution but in contribution … and solution and Constitution.

I bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution, not the king.

I am an immigrant, and I still choose America.

— DEREK