The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began a significant intersection improvement project on U.S. 301 last week, which is expected to take roughly 140 days to complete. The project will be finished in phases, with the first phase expected to last approximately 21 days, weather permitting.

FDOT’s contractor, Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, will be replacing the asphalt pavement at the U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Drive/Boyette Road intersection with concrete. Ajax will also repave U.S. 301 from Whitt Road to Rivercrest Drive.

During phase one, northbound and southbound U.S. 301 travel lanes will be reduced through the intersection with Gibsonton Drive just west of U.S. 301, completely closed until approximately Friday, March 21. However, the interstate ramps at Interstate 75 and Gibsonton Drive will remain open during the closure, so motorists should use Big Bend Road (County Rd. 672) and U.S. 301 as alternate routes.

Motorists will need to detour around the closure using Riverview Drive, U.S. 41 and Symmes Road. Those traveling east of the intersection can use Rhodine Road, Balm Riverview Road, McMullen Road or Boyette Road as alternate routes. Access to businesses, residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained.

When complete, the intersection improvements will have two left-turn lanes from westbound Boyette Road onto southbound U.S. 301, two through lanes from westbound Boyette Road across U.S. 301 and one right-turn lane from westbound Boyette Road onto northbound U.S. 301.

Motorists should anticipate “significant traffic delays and congestions” during the project and along all nearby roads during the closure, with FDOT urging drivers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and expect congestion, especially during peak hours.

From Kris Carson, FDOT spokesperson, “The project is replacing asphalt with concrete due to the high volume of truck traffic. Concrete pavement will be more durable and will have a longer life than asphalt. This also reduces maintenance operations at the intersection due to the heavy volume of traffic.”

“We’re going to close Gibsonton Drive just west of U.S. 301, so if you’re traveling off I-75, you can get off the exit, but you will not be able to cross over U.S. 301. We are also reducing some of the travel lanes on U.S. 301. There’ll be only two northbound and two southbound open,” said Carson.

Once the work on the western side of the U.S. 301 intersection and southbound U.S. 301 lanes is complete, the project will then shift to the eastern half of the U.S. 301 intersection — Boyette Road — and northbound U.S. 301 lanes, where a similar process will be followed. The estimated completion date for the project is near the end of July.

For more information on this project or to sign up for traffic alerts, visit www.fdottampabay.com or call 813-975-6204.