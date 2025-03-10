The Glazer Children’s Museum is making history by earning the No. 10 spot on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, marking its first-ever ranking among the nation’s top children’s museums. This national honor reflects the museum’s ongoing dedication to play-based learning and meaningful experiences for children and families. It’s the only children’s museum in the state of Florida to receive the honor.

Designed for children 10 and younger, the Glazer Children’s Museum offers hands-on exhibits, interactive programs and special events year-round. Visitors can gaze in awe at Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops fossil, and dive into dinosaur-themed activities. The museum sparks creativity and learning with exhibits like the Water’s Journey Climber, KidsPort and Art Smart, where kids can climb, race boats and create art. Children can also take on real-world roles as firefighters in Safety Village, veterinarians in the Vet Clinic or learn about the importance of healthcare in St. Joseph’s Hospital, where they can give a CT scan. At Publix, kids can shop, make sandwiches and practice their cashier skills. Budding performers can shine in the Twinkle Stars Theater, and toddlers can explore in Tugboat Tots, a special space designed for ages 3 and younger.

“This recognition solidifies Glazer Children’s Museum as a world-class destination for learning and discovery, and a true asset to Tampa,” said Sarah Cole, president and CEO of the Glazer Children’s Museum. “Being named one of the top 10 children’s museums in the country reflects the innovative, impactful experiences we provide every day, and this honor only strengthens our commitment to shaping the next generation of creative thinkers and learners.”

Since opening in Downtown Tampa in 2010, the Glazer Children’s Museum has grown into a key part of the Tampa Bay cultural corridor, sitting along the scenic Tampa Riverwalk and inspiring generations of young learners. This first-time ranking in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards solidifies the museum’s place on the national stage and highlights its commitment to innovative learning through play.

The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards recognizes the top destinations in various categories based on public voting and expert recommendations. The Glazer Children’s Museum joins an elite list of children’s museums across the country that are shaping young minds and creating unforgettable learning experiences.

