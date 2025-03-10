The Plant City History & Photo Archives has been a part of the Plant City community for the past 25 years. ‘The Archives,’ as it’s known to Plant City residents, started in a small office space in the Lee Building in downtown Plant City by Ed Verner and Gil Gott.

“In 1999, Ed Verner was the president of the East Hillsborough Historical Society (EHHS), when local photographer Bill Friend passed away,” said Gott. “Ed talked with me when I was a board member of EHHS, and we decided that the thousands of photos that Bill Friend had taken over the years of local people, places and events must be saved from the dust pile of history.”

Verner and Gott acquired Friend’s photos and formed The Plant City Photo Archives LLC.

“Our mission is to acquire and preserve Plant City’s history and heritage through its photos and documents,” Gott said.

In 2009, The Plant City Photo Archives moved to its current location at 106 S. Evers St. in the historic downtown district of Plant City.

“The Archives took over the old Orange Blossom Tea Room,” said The Archives’ community outreach manager, Libby Hopkins. “The location was remodeled and became the new home for The Archives. In 2024, The Archives went through a rebranding to become The Plant City History & Photo Archives.”

The Archives turned 25 this year, and to celebrate its anniversary, it is hosting History, Whiskey & Wine on Saturday, March 22, from 1-7 p.m.

“We are having a free street festival to celebrate our 25th anniversary with the Plant City community,” Hopkins said. “We will have tickets available for purchase to come inside The Archives and sample various local libations and food. Evers Street will be closed so local residents and guests can listen to music, enjoy local food trucks and visit all our neighbors who call Evers St. their home.”

Tickets to History, Whiskey & Wine cost $50 and include libation samples and food.

The Archives is currently looking for local vendors to be a part of History, Whiskey & Wine. “We would love to have some local makers and artisans to be a part of our event,” Hopkins said. “The cost to be a vendor at History, Whiskey & Wine is only $25, and vendors must provide their own tent and tables.”

If you would like to be a vendor at The Plant City History & Photo Archives’ History, Whiskey & Wine event or purchase tickets for the event, call The Archives at 813-754-1578. The Plant City History & Photo Archives is located at 106 S. Evers St. in Plant City.