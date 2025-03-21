Melanie Colón of Valrico is a wife, girl mom of two, a business coach with Rise Up Solutions and the founder of She Rises Collective.

“After spending 15 years climbing the corporate ladder, I traded in my power heels for a more meaningful mission, helping women step into their full potential as entrepreneurs and leaders,” Colón said. “I know firsthand the struggles of starting and growing a business while juggling the demands of life. That’s why I’ve made it my purpose to empower and encourage the people I most love to see soar, women.”

As a woman in her 40s, Colón was done with the outdated narrative that women are competition.

“I’m here to change that story, not just for myself or my current clients, but for generations to come,” Colón said. “Together, we are building a collective of women who lead with heart and authenticity. No cliques, no competition, just collaboration, connection and real support. Because when one woman rises, we all rise.”

She Rises was founded in October 2024.

“We held our inaugural gathering on October 17 of 2024, and the energy in the room was undeniable,” Colón said. “This group was born out of a real need in the networking space. Women entrepreneurs needed more than just business card swaps and small talk. We needed a true community where we could lift each other up, support each other through the highs and lows of business and create a ripple effect of success that extends beyond just our careers, into our families, our local economy and even the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Had it not been for the relationships Colón built early in her entrepreneurial journey, she may have given up.

“When times were tough and sales were slow, it was other women who encouraged me, who saw my potential when I couldn’t and who gave me a soft place to land so I could get back up and try again,” Colón said. “That’s what She Rises is about, creating that same kind of unwavering support for other women, so no one must go it alone. We host a variety of in-person and virtual events throughout the month to make it easy for women to connect, collaborate and grow their businesses.”

She Rises is filling a much-needed gap in the networking space.

“We’re not just another group where you pass out business cards and hope for the best,” Colón said. “This is a movement. It’s about women linking arms, building each other up, and creating real change in our businesses, our communities and our lives.”

If you’d like to learn more about, She Rises or become a part of the group, contact Colón at melanie@riseupsolutions.net. She Rises Collective meets monthly at Edge Co.Space, located at 118 Central Dr. in Brandon.