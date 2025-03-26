Who: The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay was selected by Brandon Lowe as his charity partner for the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation’s Giving Bowl.

Why this is important: Only five Tampa Bay athletes were selected to partner with a local non-profit as part of the Giving Bowl.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has been chosen by Tampa Bay Rays player Brandon Lowe to partner together in raising funds as part of the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation’s Giving Bowl.

The Giving Bowl spotlights Tampa Bay athletes and the charities of their choosing to raise awareness and funds of community resources. Together, the athletes and charities are competing in a bracket-style bowl to raise more than the other athletes and charities and make it to the next round of the competition. The charities earn additional money from the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation for every round they advance to, along with any donations that are made as part of the competition.

“Brandon Lowe has been a great advocate for our organization, and we are thankful to once again be partnering with him to raise awareness of our services. This friendly competition hosted by the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation is a great opportunity for many new individuals throughout our community to learn about the important work that we do at the Crisis Center,” said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The Giving Bowl started on March 10 and will run through Friday, March 28. The charity who wins the bracket receives an additional donation of $50,000 from the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation.

Help the Crisis Center make it to the final round by making a donation at www.crisiscenter.com/brandon-lowe-mayfield-foundation-giving-bowl.

About the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

The mission of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone. The organization is the community’s gateway to help, hope and healing and is Tampa Bay’s elite provider of crisis and trauma services. The nonprofit agency offers a range of evidence-based programs designed to meet community needs:

Corbett Trauma Center (trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services).

Gateway Contact Center (988 and 211: suicide prevention, crisis counseling and information and referral services).

Success 4 Kids & Families (support for families coping with behavioral health challenges).

TransCare (911 basic life support ambulance service, behavioral health transport, basic and advanced life support interfacility transportation).

For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, please visit www.crisiscenter.com.