Endometriosis develops when tissue that’s similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus — in places it shouldn’t be. Endometriosis affects about 10 percent of women of reproductive age in the United States alone.

The most common symptom of endometriosis is pain during your period, and some women endure this pain for years before they finally receive a diagnosis. Other symptoms can include pain with sexual activity, pain during bowel movements, heavy periods, spotting or bleeding between your menstrual cycle and infertility.

Researchers don’t know exactly what causes endometriosis, but some of the main risk factors for the condition include starting your period at an early age, having higher levels of estrogen in your body or having shorter or longer-than-normal menstrual periods.

Whether a woman wants to become pregnant or is experiencing debilitating period pain, treatment can be a big game changer. Sometimes, treatment can be as simple as taking over-the-counter medications to treat the pain or taking hormonal contraceptives. However, for women who experience advanced endometriosis — and whose quality of life has been impacted — surgery may be the best option.

In the past, surgeons have treated endometriosis by using heat to destroy the damaging tissue. But now, minimally invasive excision surgery is considered the best way to remove the endometrial growths, along with any scar tissue that’s formed. While the procedure is not a cure for endometriosis, it can improve your quality of life significantly.

At AdventHealth Tampa, its caring doctors understand the pain you’re experiencing and will take every possible step to help you find relief.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.womenssurgerytampa.com.