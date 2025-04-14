With eyes looking up and jaws dropping down, guests are now stepping inside the massive Digital Dome Theatre for daily shows at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry.

With a grand opening on April 1, MOSI admission now includes one show inside the theater; additional shows are just $5 each. Shows begin with a live tour of the night sky on the 10,000-square-foot screen, led by one of MOSI’s astronomers. That’s followed by a 30-minute, 360-degree movie that surrounds you with science, taking you to outer space, the ancient past and beyond.

The Digital Dome Theatre is the new home of MOSI’s Saunders Planetarium. Just 46 people could fit in MOSI’s previous planetarium; relocating to the 330-plus-seat Digital Dome Theatre dramatically increases the number of MOSI guests and field trip students who can be wowed and inspired each day.

The new 8K image technology is far sharper, brighter and more immersive than the old film technology that last operated inside the dome in 2017. A combination of foundation, private and community support funded the upgrades. Tickets are available now at https://mosi.org/experience/saunders-planetarium/.

MOSI’s Digital Dome Theatre hosted its first field trip for students from Hillsborough County Public Schools on Monday following a grand opening ceremony that featured MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith, Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross, Hillsborough Schools Chief Academic Officer Colleen Faucett and retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott.

“We have, right now, future astronauts, right here in Tampa Bay. And not just astronauts but designers, and engineers, and nurses, and artists — all waiting to discover what’s possible for them. And I’m so excited that we can do that here in this amazing space,” said Stott, who grew up in Clearwater.

At the drop of a purple ribbon, students from Tampa’s Forest Hills, Lewis, and Shaw elementary schools gazed up at the towering screen and found their way to their seats to watch the show.

Monday evening, Stott hosted a VIP event inside the theater. The documentary Space for Art profiled Stott’s work since retiring from NASA following two spaceflights, as she now leads the nonprofit Space for Art Foundation. Artwork by astronauts and others highlighting the connections between space and art are now on display in MOSI’s Arc Gallery for a limited time.

Screen details:

Diameter: 82 feet/25 meters.

Area covered by screen: Approximately 10,562 square feet/981 square meters/¼ acre.

Screen material: NanoSeam perforated metal.

Projection system:

8K images created by 10 new Christie digital projectors.

Powered by an Evans & Sutherland Digistar 7 control system.

Audio from custom Bowen speakers.

Types of presentations and events:

Star shows: tours of the night sky.

360-degree movies.

Academic/teaching presentations.

Laser light shows set to music.

Group/corporate presentations.

Weddings and special events.

“This project solidifies the fact that MOSI is here as an anchor in Tampa’s Uptown region. We’re proud to be the first of many transformational projects happening here in this neighborhood,” said Smith.

About MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry

MOSI is Tampa Bay’s center of science and innovation, located in North Tampa at 4801 E. Fowler Ave.

The Museum of Science and Industry is where the wonders of science come to life. It is a hands-on science center dedicated to interactive learning and playful exploration. With engaging permanent and rotating exhibits and out of this world programming, MOSI makes science and technology accessible to all. Come join it on a journey of discovery and unlock the mysteries of the world around us.