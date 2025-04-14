The BLOOM Girls Club Inc., a nonprofit organization at Brandon High School, is entering its third year with a growing membership, an expanding network of mentors and an exciting upcoming gala event open to the community. BLOOM, which stands for Belong, Love, Overcome, Overachieve and Motivate, continues to empower young women at the school by providing them with essential opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Founded to offer female students leadership conferences, community service opportunities and career-planning sessions, BLOOM aims to equip these students for success beyond high school. While the club started with only six members, it has quickly expanded, reflecting the growing interest in its mission.

BLOOM is committed to helping ninth-to-12th grade girls from diverse backgrounds realize their full potential with dignity. By addressing their social, emotional and academic needs, the club strives to empower students and prepare them for the next phase of their lives.

“There’s a pressing need to provide young women with the resources and support to rise above their circumstances and societal pressures,” said BLOOM founder Sasha Fowler. “These girls deserve a space where they are seen for who they truly are, and who they can become. After working at Brandon High School for several years, I knew starting BLOOM would give these girls the tools to blossom into community leaders, positively impacting their behavior, social skills and academics.”

Fowler also shared that this year, BLOOM launched a one-on-one mentorship program, pairing fifteen students with mentors. Additionally, the club hosted its inaugural girls’ conference, welcoming 93 students from Brandon High and surrounding schools. Looking ahead, Fowler envisions expanding BLOOM’s reach, with the goal of establishing chapters across the school district.

To help fund these initiatives, BLOOM Girls Club is hosting its annual fundraising event, A Night in the Garden, on Sunday, May 18, from 5-9 p.m. The gala will take place at the Winthrop Barn Theatre, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Tickets are $50 and available for purchase online at www.bloomgirlsclub.org. Proceeds will help support a four-day summer leadership retreat, the Cultivate Girls Conference, field trips and the BLOOM Tea Room, in addition to funding scholarships for two deserving seniors.

“Our goal is to ensure that financial barriers don’t prevent any of our girls from participating,” said Fowler. “Many of our members come from low-income backgrounds, and we are determined to provide a 100 percent free, life-changing program that empowers them to tap into their full potential, while making sure they feel seen, loved and heard.”

For additional details, visit www.bloomgirlsclub.org.