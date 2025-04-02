Real Good Touring announced the third installment of the fan-favorite Creator Clash influencer charity boxing event — Creator Clash 3 — will take place on Saturday, June 28, at AMALIE Arena in Tampa and livestreamed through Veeps. The live-meets-virtual sensation, which has generated over 200 million social impressions since its inception, will fundraise for Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) as its first exclusive nonprofit beneficiary. Presale tickets are now on sale.

Creator Clash 3 celebrates the spirit of community with a dose of friendly competition, uniting digital creators for the shared purpose of giving back. The highly anticipated event brings together well-known names from the worlds of gaming, comedy, music, cuisine, animation and beyond to be the premier creator boxing spectacle of the year.

“We’re excited to finally bring Creator Clash back for a third round,” said Justin Tracey, Real Good Touring head of events. “From day one, the goal has been to put on an entertaining show for the fans while making a real impact for charity, and this year, we’re leveling up. Charity has always been at the heart of Creator Clash, so we took a fresh look at how to maximize its impact. With Creator Clash 3, we’re not only setting up a more sustainable fundraising system but also creating really fun, interactive ways for fans and creators to get in on the action. With an incredible lineup of fighters, collaborative fundraising and a six-part docuseries that pulls you deeper into the journey, Creator Clash 3 is shaping up to be the biggest and best one yet with support from Veeps and Tiltify.”

Creator Clash 3 is proudly supporting SU2C, whose mission is to raise awareness and fund research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. Through Creator Clash’s platform, the event will raise awareness and drive donations via a series of fundraising initiatives — both leading up to and during the event — powered by Tiltify. These include creator and fan-run charity streams; auctions and giveaways with exclusive VIP Creator Clash travel packages, signed memorabilia and special creator items; merch drops; and more. The first charity stream will be hosted by Creator Clash co-creator Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Jomha on February 20.

In the lead-up to fight night, fans will get an exclusive, no-holds-barred look at Creator Clash 3. This multi-episode docuseries dives deep into the grit, grind, and chaos of training camp as this year’s creators put everything on the line to throw hands in the biggest event yet. The first episode will drop Wednesday, April 16, on the @thecreatorclash YouTube channel.

“Stand Up to Cancer is beyond excited to be the beneficiary of this amazing event, which brings together incredible creators who are competing for fun while also taking on an even greater fight — supporting groundbreaking cancer research,” said Andy Steig, SU2C’s influencer and gaming community director. “At SU2C, we envision a future where every cancer is caught in time to be cured, and where survivors can enjoy life without fear of recurrence. With your help and the power of this community, we can turn these goals into reality.”

Livestream tickets will be available for $19.99 (presale), $34.99 (general public) and in person for $34.99-$450. To purchase tickets, please visit https://thecreatorclash.com/. For the latest information, follow Creator Clash 3 on Twitter @thecreatorclash, Instagram @thecreatorclash or Tiktok @creatorclashofficial.