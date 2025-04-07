The Dysle Team At RE/MAX

Local residents Paula and Todd Dysle are ‘Team Dysle’ at the RE/MAX Bayside office, located at 237 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. They are both certified, full-service professionals serving all your real estate needs. With over 25 years of experience, Todd and Paula exceed clients’ expectations and deliver an industry leading experience that really wows clients.

To find out more about Team Dysle, visit the RE/MAX website at www.baysiderealestatetampabay.com.





Bottom Of The Bin Craft Resale Store Opens In Brandon

Bottom of the Bin is a secondhand arts and crafts supplies store where customers are able to trade in their leftover craft supplies and materials for store credit. It has a wide range of supplies for sewing, scrapbooking, jewelry making, knitting, crocheting and more.

This is owner Stephanie Cristou’s second location, and it is located at 626 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. You can find out more by visiting its website at www.bottomofthebin.com or calling 813-986-5882.





Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Appoints Kristina Moreta as New Executive Director

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) recently announced the appointment of Kristina Moreta as its new executive director. Moreta, a longtime advocate for environmental sustainability, brings extensive experience in leadership, fundraising and environmental education to the role. As executive director, she will lead KTBB’s mission to engage the community in litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification efforts throughout the Tampa Bay area. Moreta is committed to empowering even more residents and organizations to work together in keeping the region clean, green and beautiful.

Family First Pool & Patio

Family First Pool & Patio is your local one-stop shop for all things pool and patio-related. Owned by Butch and Olive Timms, it is located at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It recently celebrated opening the store and patio furnishing side of the business with a ribbon-cutting attended by friends and family, which was great success. Family First Pool & Patio offers the lowest prices for pool chemicals in the county and offers a wide range of furnishings and wares for your patio.

Visit its website at www.familyfirstpool.com to see more of what it has to offer.

Sun-Kissed Nutrition

Sun-Kissed Nutrition is your local stop for healthy smoothies and specialty energy drinks. It has low-calorie, low-carb and low-sugar options available, and they all taste delicious. Pre and post-workout drinks are also available and so are protein snacks, vitamins supplements and much more.

Visit Sun-Kissed Nutrition at 110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. J, in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://davidbrooks.goherbalife.com or call 656-242-3659.

Food Pantry Volunteers Needed

Our Lady’s Pantry, located just south of Sun City Center Boulevard at 16650 U.S. 301 in Wimauma, across from Aldi, is in need of volunteers.

“If you can spare some time, just stop in any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday and ask for me or Kim. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays are our busiest days when we are most in need of extra helping hands. And thank you,” said director Tom Bullaro.

To learn more about the pantry, please visit www.ourladyspantry.com.